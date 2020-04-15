NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Reasoning , the global leader in artificial intelligence solutions that understand human communications and behaviors, announced today that company founder Tim Estes has resumed the role of CEO, and has been named Executive Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Brook Hazelton has joined the company as President and co-CEO and will serve as the other management board member.



“I’m delighted to welcome Brook into the organization,” said Estes. “As we continue to scale Digital Reasoning’s market-leading AI solutions for understanding human language and accomplishing automation, and expand our footprint within leading companies, Brook’s operational experience, execution-focused approach and alignment with our values and mission make him the ideal partner to move us forward.”

In his leadership role, Estes will focus on Digital Reasoning’s overall corporate strategy, continue building its brand globally, and work closely with customers to meet their changing needs driving innovation. Hazelton will lead the company’s commercial operations, including scaling the organization, achieving revenue targets, managing expenses, ensuring delivery of high-quality products and services, and fostering a strong and healthy culture.

“As an existing investor in Digital Reasoning, I am inspired by Tim’s vision and believe deeply in the organization’s mission to help people see the world more clearly so they can solve its toughest problems,” said Hazelton. “In our respective roles, we will focus both on the growth in the market and the scaling of the business and operations. In doing so, we aspire to accelerate Digital Reasoning’s next phase of growth by providing significant value for clients and creating rewarding career experiences for our employees.”

Prior to joining Digital Reasoning, Hazelton was President of North & South America at Christie’s, the world’s largest art company, where he led more than 700 employees based in 11 offices across six countries, driving growth and expanding market leadership. Previously, Hazelton acted as the global CEO of Phillips, the leading boutique auction house. Hazelton began his career in the finance sector, working internationally with Goldman Sachs and The Carlyle Group.

Hazelton’s appointment coincides with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As mandates to self-isolate and work remotely increase employees’ reliance on digital communications, Digital Reasoning’s AI solutions have experienced a surge of demand, in particular across the healthcare and financial services sectors.

The company can analyze large volumes of business email correspondence in a fraction of the time required by human teams, extracting insights that can inform strategy, improve morale and foster innovation. By 2023, experts anticipate more than 347 billion emails will be sent each day worldwide.

In healthcare, Digital Reasoning’s solution is also helping healthcare providers detect signals of diseases in patients, so they can be notified sooner, get the care they need, and have a higher chance of surviving.

