MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for March and the first quarter of 2020:  

   March   Quarter 
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2020 2019Change2020 2019Change
        
Net premiums written$2,860.8  $2,959.7 (3)% $9,871.3  $9,239.9 7% 
Net premiums earned$2,936.5  $2,668.6 10% $9,430.7  $8,459.8 11% 
Net income attributable to Progressive$318.6  $194.8 64% $692.7  $1,078.4 (36)% 
Per share available to common shareholders$0.54  $0.33 64% $1.17  $1.83 (36)% 
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$(329.1) $35.1 NM $(553.6) $414.5 NM 
Combined ratio 77.1   87.0 (9.9) pts. 86.9 88.8 (1.9) pts. 
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.0   586.6 0% 586.9 586.6 0% 
NM = Not Meaningful          

 

   March   
(thousands; unaudited)2020 2019 Change 
Policies in Force      
Personal Lines      
Agency – auto7,164.6 6,609.1 8% 
Direct – auto8,126.3 7,335.3 11% 
Total personal auto15,290.9 13,944.4 10% 
Total special lines4,574.5 4,402.1 4% 
Total Personal Lines19,865.4 18,346.5 8% 
Total Commercial Lines759.7 711.6 7% 
Property business2,264.1 2,002.3 13% 
Companywide Total22,889.2 21,060.4 9% 
       

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including all footnotes and the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

Progressive March 2020 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c5e2c38-60ea-4756-8ceb-f864a18c6084