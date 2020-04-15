CRANBURY, N.J., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) (the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Lawrence A. Kenyon , President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, will present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( outlooktherapeutics.com ). Immediately following the presentation, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorsummit.com and for more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com .

About Virtual Investor Summit

The Virtual Investor Summit is an online platform that offers both public and private companies across multiple industries the ability to stay active and engaged with the investment community. Our inaugural summit on April 22-23, 2020 will feature company webcast presentations followed by a virtual, interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. Interested participants also have the ability to request one-on-one calls with a featured company. For more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com .

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010, its investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab, is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating approved retinal diseases in the United States, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com .

CONTACTS:

Outlook Therapeutics:

Lawrence A. Kenyon

LawrenceKenyon@outlooktherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:

Emmie Twombly

Media Relations Specialist

LaVoie Health Science

M: 857.389.6042

etwombly@lavoiehealthscience.com