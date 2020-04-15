April 15, 2020
Announcement no. 11
Managers’ transactions
In connection with the completion of the Company’s rights issue as described in Company announcement no. 10/2020, BioPorto A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Therazone ApS
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Closely associated person to Thomas Magnussen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S
|b) Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4 Details of the transaction(s)
| a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN: DK0011048619
|b) Nature of the transactions
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 1.60, Volume: 116,707
| d) Aggregated information
|
116,707
DKK 186,731.20
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-04-15
|f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|
1. Details of the person discharging
managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Thomas Magnussen
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|b) Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4 Details of the transaction(s)
| a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN: DK0011048619
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 1.60, Volume: 28,571
| d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|
28,571
DKK 45,713.6
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-04-15
| f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Pme Holding ApS
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Closely associated person to Chief Executive Manager of BioPorto A/S, Peter Mørch Eriksen
|b) Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4 Details of the transaction(s)
| a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN: DK0011048619
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 1.60, Volume: 9,891
| d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|
9.891
DKK 15,825.6
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-04-15
| f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Jan Kuhlmann Andersen
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer of BioPorto A/S
|b) Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4 Details of the transaction(s)
| a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN: DK0011048619
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price: DKK 1.60, Volume: 2,142
| d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|
2,142
DKK 3,427.2
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-04-15
| f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a) Name
|Ole Larsen
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer of BioPorto A/S
|b) Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer
|a) Name
|BioPorto A/S
|b) LEI
|5299004SWFL5JAN4W830
|4 Details of the transaction(s)
| a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN: DK0011048619
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue)
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: DKK 1.60, Volume:128,175
| d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
|
128,175
DKK 205,080
|e) Date of the transaction
|2020-04-15
|f) Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE
For further information, please contact:
Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO
Ole Larsen, CFO
Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com
About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].
Attachment
BioPorto A/S
Hellerup, DENMARK
2020 04 15 Announcement no. 11FILE URL | Copy the link below
BioPorto Logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: