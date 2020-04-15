April 15, 2020

Announcement no. 11

Managers’ transactions

In connection with the completion of the Company’s rights issue as described in Company announcement no. 10/2020, BioPorto A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Therazone ApS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Thomas Magnussen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN: DK0011048619 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.60, Volume: 116,707 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Aggregated price



116,707

DKK 186,731.20 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-15 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE









1. Details of the person discharging

managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thomas Magnussen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN: DK0011048619 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.60, Volume: 28,571 d) Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

28,571

DKK 45,713.6 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-15 f) Place of the transaction







Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Pme Holding ApS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Chief Executive Manager of BioPorto A/S, Peter Mørch Eriksen b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN: DK0011048619 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.60, Volume: 9,891 d) Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

9.891

DKK 15,825.6 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-15 f) Place of the transaction









Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jan Kuhlmann Andersen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN: DK0011048619 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.60, Volume: 2,142 d) Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

Aggregated price



2,142

DKK 3,427.2 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-15 f) Place of the transaction







Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ole Larsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN: DK0011048619 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.60, Volume:128,175



d) Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

Aggregated price





128,175

DKK 205,080 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-15 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO

Ole Larsen, CFO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

