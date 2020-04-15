TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced sale (the “Sale Transaction”) of 12,000,000 common shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (“Equinox”) and 6,000,000 warrants of Yamana to purchase common shares of Equinox to qualified purchasers for gross proceeds to Yamana of C$120,000,000 (see press release dated April 13, 2020). The shares and warrants were sold through Stifel GMP and Cormark Securities Inc.



Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of Equinox owned by Yamana at an exercise price of C$13.50 for a term of 9 months expiring on January 15, 2021. In the event all warrants are exercised, an additional C$81,000,000 will be paid to Yamana, for total gross proceeds to Yamana of C$201,000,000.

With the initial proceeds of C$120,000,000 (US$86,000,000) from the closing of the Equinox share sale, the Company’s preliminary cash and net debt, on a pro forma basis, as at the end of the first quarter, were over US$400,000,000 and approximately US$790,000,000, respectively, thereby providing the Company with a strong financial position complementing its operational strength.

The securities issued and to be issued under the Sale Transaction have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

