Apart from 3D (width, height and depth) modeling, BIM also consists of other dimensions such as 4D (time), 5D (cost), 6D (Sustainability) and 7D (facility management applications).



With the ability to provide real-time cost advice and detailed design in the construction and operational stages, BIM surely raises the quality of the industry to a much higher level. Newer versions of BIM platforms have the potential to provide sustainable improvement in the bottom line profitability by using technologies such as AI, AR/VR, cloud, Big Data and IoT. This presentation will focus on:Overview of building information technologyKey application areas of BIM – Use casesCompanies that are actively involved in the development and commercialization of BIM technologyHighlight some of the key investment trends and partnershipsKey technologies emerging in BIM and future roadmap

