SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio , innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status for its enterprise backup solutions. This designation recognizes that Clumio provides proven technology capabilities to help customers successfully achieve their storage goals on AWS; these customers are then empowered to make their all cloud vision a reality. Clumio is one of the youngest companies to achieve AWS Storage Competency, as measured from the company’s start date to the designation date.



Achieving the AWS Storage Competency differentiates Clumio as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core storage categories – Backup & Recovery, Primary Storage, Archive or Business Continuance/Disaster Recovery (BCDR), having developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Clumio’s enterprise backup as a service is built on native AWS services, allowing its customers to take advantage of the flexibility, scalability and economics AWS provides. Clumio’s SaaS backup is designed to manage and protect dispersed data – wherever that data resides. Clumio delivers a globally consolidated data protection service in, for and to the cloud; the company’s authentic SaaS for enterprise backup is already protecting more than 8PB of customer data. Clumio’s holistic solution can redefine backup for the all cloud enterprise, crossing environments and eliminating the need to create separate tools, workflows and policies for each cloud. As a result, companies remove barriers and accelerate their cloud journeys – without additional hardware or software for data management and protection.

“The journey to the cloud is fraught with twists and turns. Clumio’s authentic SaaS solution enables companies to protect their data on-premises and in the cloud,” said Chadd Kenney, VP and chief technologist, Clumio. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their storage goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Achieving AWS Storage Competency status underscores our technical expertise in AWS, as well as our overall commitment to removing cloud barriers for enterprises.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Clumio offers backup coverage for AWS native services, including protecting Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volumes. Clumio’s backup as a service for Amazon EBS includes data loss and ransomware protection, SaaS simplicity at predictable costs, and global search with fine grain restores. Clumio stores Amazon EBS backups providing indexing and file-level search and restore capabilities. Clumio stores data in a compressed, deduplicated format in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). This, in turn, can drive down the cost of long-term Amazon EBS data retention. Clumio is always focused on data security, so all data is encrypted in-flight and at rest to ensure all data is protected at all times. Data is protected outside the customer’s AWS account, providing an “air gap” that removes data loss vulnerabilities from ransomware or bad actors.

“When we opted to go ‘all in’ on the cloud, we could see the potential cost, simplicity and agility benefits but were concerned about data protection and security both to the cloud and in the cloud,” said Marcus Johnston, chief security officer, Infogix, Inc. “Clumio and AWS have been a winning combination, allowing us to transition from using costly, complicated infrastructure to securely harnessing the power of the public cloud. We have future-proofed our data protection initiatives, translating to lower costs and higher productivity. We can now focus on designing and implementing innovative new technology rather than worrying about backup.”

Clumio is the innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup. Using this secure service, organizations eliminate hardware and software for on-premise backup and avoid the complexity and cost of running third-party backup software in the cloud. As enterprises move aggressively to cloud, they use Clumio to protect workloads like VMware Cloud on AWS and AWS native services. Born in the public cloud, Clumio can leverage the most modern cloud services to ensure it meets the current and future backup requirements of the most demanding enterprises.

