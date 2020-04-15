BOSTON, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced a new offering in the Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) space with the launch of GoToConnect Support Center . Support Center provides CCaaS functionality in an affordable and easy-to-deploy way that brings contact center capabilities to virtually any business.



In times of disruption and crisis like what most of the world is experiencing with COVID-19, it is more important than ever to maintain business continuity. Through remote work tools like those made by LogMeIn , including GoToConnect and the new Support Center offering, employees have the ability to seamlessly transition their communication needs from work done within an office setting, to working remotely. To help with the disruption caused by COVID-19, LogMeIn is offering free use of Support Center to existing GoToConnect customers until June 30, 2020.

Despite the fact that experts cite about 93 percent of customer interactions still happen over the phone, today only 13 percent of businesses are able to use a full omni-channel contact center offering due to cost and time-to-deploy restrictions.

Designed for the other 87 percent, GoTo’s new Support Center offers the visibility that businesses need to improve how they engage with their customers in an affordable and easy-to-manage way. Because Support Center is built within the GoToConnect platform, users have the ability to quickly move between calls, meetings, chat, and new Support Center features to engage with customers. Support Center can be quickly deployed in one day, even while teams are working fully remote, with upfront pricing starting at $29.95 per agent per month plus the cost of GoToConnect.

“Our goal with GoTo is to meet our customers where they are, with all they need for productive and high-quality collaboration, while complementing their existing workflows and investments. Our simple to use and manage CCaaS offering with GoToConnect Support Center, allows users to field customer calls how, where, and when they want, whether that’s in an office, or from home where much of the world is working these days,” said Mark Strassman, SVP and General Manager for UCC at LogMeIn. “With our new GoToConnect Support Center, we are democratizing the Contact Center market and making the most-used CCaaS features accessible to businesses that have long felt contact centers were beyond their reach. While there are an almost unlimited number of CCaaS options available to businesses, we believe our new Support Center finally brings convenience, affordability, and the right features to businesses in a way that is unmatched by other providers and can be deployed the same day, even with a globally dispersed workforce.”

Harley Spring, COO and CTO of Northwest Plan Services, Inc. (NWPS) a retirement plan consulting, administration and compliance services organization, reflects on his decision to implement GoToConnect Support Center for his Consultants and Analysts: “Because we’re a financial services company, we have to continue operating for our customers during this pandemic. Four weeks ago, we moved to a 95 percent remote workforce overnight and we’ve seen a 30 percent increase in call volume. With our previous solution, we would have been dead in the water.”



Jennifer Clark, Vice President of NWPS, understands the value of better customer outcomes through better customer interactions. She said, “We provide a white glove service to our customers; we never want to miss a call. We were concerned about our level of service while our employees work from home, but even with increased call volume, we’ve decreased our answer time, which is by far our top customer satisfaction metric. Before GoToConnect Support Center, we were blind to these insights.”

With GoToConnect Support Center agents are able to:

Log in and log out of all assigned queues simultaneously with a single button

See real time queue call information such as which queue the call is coming from, the wait time of that caller, and the Caller ID

Handle calls from GoToConnect directly

The GoToConnect Support Center supervisor experience allows managers to:

Make agent assignments and changes

Access real-time dashboards inside of GoToConnect including an agent effectiveness dashboard which includes total talk time by agent, transfer reports, and agent availability reports

Monitor their agents' calls right from the supervisor dashboard in GoToConnect

GoToConnect Support Center is now available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico, with additional international availability to follow in the coming months. For organizations with rich, enterprise-grade needs, GoTo also partners with NICE inContact.

For more information please visit www.goto.com/connect/lp/support-center

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.