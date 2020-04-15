CHICAGO, IL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced today that it has established CTI Processing, Inc. (“CTI Processing”), a wholly-owned subsidiary. CTI Processing aims to provide fair rates and security to merchants who are currently overpaying for necessary services and/or are at risk of being shut off.



CTI Processing offers customized solutions to merchants that range from low-risk to high-risk. The Company provides end-to-end payment processing and merchant services, the most up-to-date equipment and state-of-the-art technology for a streamlined payment process.

“We understand that just because a company is in a high-risk industry, that does not necessarily mean that they are a high-risk client,” said CannaTrac Vice Chairman and CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “High-risk merchants pay extremely high fees and we want to support them in increasing their profit margins by reducing those costs.”

Additionally, CTI Processing has specifically designed its offerings to lower merchant processing-related fees and reduce financial risks for merchants. High-risk merchants may include, but are not limited to, companies in the following industries: accounting/tax preparation, nutraceuticals, CBD/Hemp, credit repair, debt consolidation, electronics, non-profit organizations and property management.

For more information about CTI Processing, visit ctiprocessing.com.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis and hemp industries by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™ with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/

