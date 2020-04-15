Dalton, Georgia, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of the adhesives division of John P. Kummer GmbH, AG and Ltd (JPK). JPK is a leading European distributor of specialty products for the electronic and medical markets. The acquisition is expected to close on April 30, 2020.

JPK supplies materials used in the production of semiconductors, hybrid microelectronics, circuit/electronic assembly, medical devices and optical materials throughout the European market. The adhesives division of JPK will be combined with Meridian-owned Epoxy Technology Europe Limited to form Epoxy Technology Europe GmbH. The equipment division of JPK serving the semiconductor and related industries will not be affected by this transaction and will continue business operations as a separate entity.

“We are extremely pleased to have the adhesives business of John P. Kummer joining our international team,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. “We are looking forward to growing our business more aggressively in the European market with Epoxy Technology Europe GmbH leading the way.”

Nicolas Schwarz, managing director of John P. Kummer GmbH said the acquisition will serve as a bridge between Meridian and the European markets, making it possible for European clients to have a broader selection of products and more direct access to manufacturers by way of Meridian’s extensive technological platform. Moving forward, Nicolas Schwarz will assume the position of managing director of Epoxy Technology Europe GmbH.

“Joining Meridian will allow us to open the gate to a much wider and diversified portfolio,” said Nicolas Schwarz. “Our positive reputation in the market combined with the technical support of Meridian will offer our clients the best of both worlds.”

About Meridian Adhesives Group

Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesives and sealants technologies. Its portfolio of solutions includes high-performance specialty epoxy, polyurethane, hot melt and hybrid adhesives for the electronics, medical, construction and infrastructure markets. The company has operations in Dalton, GA; Fontana, CA; Billerica, MA; Pompano Beach, FL; Cranston, RI; Columbus, OH; and Marlborough, UK. For more information, visit www.meridianadhesives.com.

