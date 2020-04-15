Surrey, British Columbia, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (OTCQB: DSGT) (DSGi), announce the addition of two new board members, Michael Leemhuis with Leemhuis Consult, LLC. and Carol Cookerly, Founder and CEO of Cookerly Public Relations.



Michael Leemhuis, M.A. Ed., CCM, CCE, PGA Master Professional is known for his extensive leadership and sports experience. Michael‘s experience has been gained in his roles as the President of the Ocean Reef Club; CEO of Congressional Country Club; President of the Club Managers Association of America in 2009; GM/Director of Golf at the PGA TOUR; General Manager, Sport and Recreation at Sun City Resort; Tournament Director of the Nedbank Million Dollar Golf Challenge and MD of Sports International. One of Mike’s career highlights was guiding Congressional Country Club to the #1 spot in the Platinum Clubs of America and into the top 100 of Platinum Clubs in the World.

Education combined with certification are what Mike believes are the cornerstones of success in business and in life and to that end Mike is a Certified Club Manager (CCM) and Certified Chief Executive (CCE) through CMAA, as well as a certified PGA member through the PGA of America and the PGA of South Africa (Master Professional).

Carol Cookerly, A graduate of Duke University and former broadcast journalist, Carol worked in public relations in New York City before founding the agency in Atlanta. Founder and CEO of Cookerly Public Relations has grown the Company into one of the Southeast’s leading public relations agencies representing a client roster more typical of national firms. In addition to creating higher visibility for a variety of clients, the agency has built a stellar reputation for its ability to: manage high-profile issues and direct crisis communications strategies; use data driven marketing to create behavioral change; and, drive engagement and brand success in social media.

Recent visibility campaign successes include the award-winning introduction of the A-Class line of vehicles for Mercedes-Benz USA and the launch of Novelis Inc.’s advanced-design lightweight aluminum battery enclosure for electric vehicles. Active in the community, Carol is a councilwoman serving the city of Milton, Ga. She is a board member of the nation’s most innovative law enforcement support organization, the Atlanta Police Foundation, for which she serves on two committees. In addition, she was recently appointed to the board of Oglethorpe University’s Hammock School of Business.

“These are exciting times for us at DSGi,” stated Bob Silzer, President and CEO. “As the global pandemic has created unique challenges, we continue to meet these challenges and find new paths for success. Having the ability through our present Board members to attract these successful professional individuals to DSG BOD’s is very exciting as we anticipate continued success in executing our growth strategy,” continued Silzer.

