IONE, CA, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announced that it has created a Board of Advisors to assist the management team in formulating next-generation SCMs (supplementary cementitious materials). The first two members of the Board of Advisors to be appointed will be Dr. Kimberly Kurtis, PhD and Mr. Joseph Thomas.



Purebase’s Chairman and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “Very few people in the SCM field have the unique backgrounds these two have. Both Dr. Kurtis and Joe Thomas are considered by many to be the best at what they do. They will be a tremendous asset to Purebase moving forward into the SCM market. I have always believed that great companies start with great people, and we certainly have that here at Purebase.”

About Dr. Kimberly Kurtis, PhD

Dr. Kurtis’s innovative research on the multi-scale structure and performance of cement-based materials has resulted in more than 100 technical publications and two US patents.

Dr. Kurtis currently serves as a Professor in the School of Civil & Environmental Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. She has served as Associate Dean of Faculty Development and Scholarship in the College of Engineering since 2014 and was interim chair of the School for the 2017-2018 academic year. Dr. Kurtis earned her BSE in civil engineering from Tulane University under a Deans Honor Scholarship and her Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, where she was a Henry Hilp Fellow and a National Science Foundation (NSF) Fellow.

About Mr. Joseph Thomas

Mr. Thomas has over 30 years of experience with cementitious materials, focusing on SCMs & Natural Pozzolans, blended cements, lightweight cements, ultrafine cementitious grouts, lightweight aggregates, and the remediation of non-spec waste products which have cementitious value.

Mr. Thomas also serves as a Vice President of R&D at Magmatics, Inc., a consulting firm focused on oil field cementing, concrete mix design, concrete admixtures, and new product design. Prior to this he served as Vice President of Research & Development at Hess Pumice Products, a pumice mining and processing company where he developed their marketing/sales footprint in Asia and Europe, as well as North America. Mr. Thomas has a BS from the University of Idaho (Moscow) and he was formerly the President of the Natural Pozzolan Association and is still currently a member where he continues to advance the application of natural pozzolans in concrete mix designs.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

