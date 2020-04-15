Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 15 April 2020 at 16.10 Finnish time





Due to the development of the coronavirus situation and regulations and instructions given by the authorities, the Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting previously announced to take place on 7 May 2020 to a date to be announced later.

The Board of Directors of Valoe will later disclose a notice to the Annual General Meeting.

In Mikkeli 15 April 2020

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors





For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082

email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.