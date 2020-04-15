Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 15 April 2020 at 16.10 Finnish time
Due to the development of the coronavirus situation and regulations and instructions given by the authorities, the Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting previously announced to take place on 7 May 2020 to a date to be announced later.
The Board of Directors of Valoe will later disclose a notice to the Annual General Meeting.
In Mikkeli 15 April 2020
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
Valoe Oyj
Mikkeli, FINLAND
Valoe Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: