Genius Brands International expands the retail program for its popular preschool brand, Llama Llama, with the appointment of three new licensing partners, including Core Home, for a range of hydration and feeding products; Everyday Kids, for children's bedding and home décor; and SPIRIT!, for a book with plush set, which will be exclusively available at retailer Five Below’s approximately 900 stores, as well as online. Llama Llama is based on the bestselling book franchise by Anna Dewdney and also features a hit Netflix Original animated series, starring Jennifer Garner.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces today the expansion of the retail program for its popular preschool brand, Llama Llama, based on the bestselling book franchise by Anna Dewdney, with the appointment of new licensing partners to introduce consumer products in 2020.



The three new licensees on board for the Llama Llama retail program include Core Home, for a range of hydration and feeding products; Everyday Kids, for children's bedding and home décor; and SPIRIT!, for a book with plush set, which will be exclusively available at retailer Five Below’s approximately 900 stores, as well as online.

“Consumer products licensing is a crucial component to the success of our business model. Lloyd continues to do an amazing job bringing in more and more licensees across our brands, and we will feel the results as products are now rolling out to retail,” said Genius Brands’ Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “All of us at Genius Brands are fortunate to be a part of such a uniquely special brand as Llama Llama and to work with the extraordinary creative vision of Anna Dewdney’s husband, Reed Duncan, and our multi-Emmy Award-winning producing partner, Jane Startz.”

Lloyd Mintz, Senior Vice President, Genius Brands, said, “Llama Llama is not just a publishing success but a hit on Netflix, and we’ve experienced strong demand from licensees and retailers to provide new opportunities for them to engage with the brand. With strong sales now appearing across multiple products already at retail, we could not be more pleased with the growth of Llama Llama as we gear up with many more initiatives and consumer products coming to both stores and online throughout next year.”

“Core Home is proud to be partnering with Genius Brands to create a dynamic collection of Llama Llama branded drinkware, food storage, and lunch-to-go using the fun and playful characters of the series,” stated Alan Bram, President, Core Home.

“We pride ourselves on delivering fun, colorful, quality products for everyday kids, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Genius Brands to create a new line of bedding for the classic and beloved brand, Llama Llama,” commented Vik Patel, Vice President, Everyday Kids.

“With Llama Llama’s roots in publishing and growing appeal to families, we are excited to add this brand to our line of exclusive affordable mini-book and plush box sets, which include other A-list and evergreen brands,” Mike Nordin, Senior Vice President Client Service – Partner, SPIRIT!.

Seasons one and two of the Netflix Original series, Llama Llama, with Jennifer Garner in the lead role as Mama Llama, are available worldwide in 20 different languages. Additionally, new content is available on the Llama Llama dedicated YouTube channel.

Genius Brands has already debuted a range of products for Llama Llama, including plush toys from Kids Preferred available at Walmart.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Buy Buy Baby, Wegmans and more; activity books from Bendon Publishing available at Michael’s and Dollar General; DVDs from NCircle Entertainment available at Walmart, Target and online; puzzles available at Go Retail shops and online; Decopac cake design and decorating kits available at grocery and bakery stores; party accessories from Prime Party and Creative Converting available at mass and online retailers; and Halloween costumes at Halloween.com/Fun.com.

Llama Llama branded products also debuting at retail in Q4 2019 include holiday ornaments from Kurt Adler and holiday plush from Cuddle Barn. Additionally, Scholastic has a range of game and activity books available exclusively at Scholastic Book Fairs across the U.S.

Last year, a promotion initiated by Penguin Young Readers featured Llama Llama on over 80M Kellogg’s cereal boxes, and the most recent title in the book series, Llama Llama Mess, Mess, Mess has ranked number five on the New York Times bestseller list for Children’s Picture Books.

About Llama Llama

Based on the award-winning and bestselling book series by celebrated author and illustrator Anna Dewdney, the preschool series is about first childhood experiences and adventures, as well as the special connections between the lead character, Llama, his Mama and his grandparents. Llama Llama tells heart-warming tales of life in a safe, friendly town seen through the eyes of Llama as he interacts with the amazing world around him.

With 25 million units in print worldwide, Dewdney’s Llama Llama books from Penguin Young Readers have all been New York Times bestsellers with several titles claiming the #1 spot, and her work has been translated into eight languages. Dewdney’s soothing tales are synonymous with calming early-childhood anxiety and she was praised by the Chicago Tribune as a “geographer extraordinaire of the emotional terrain of preschoolers and their mothers.” Books in her Llama Llama series include Llama Llama Red Pajama, Llama Llama Holiday Drama, Llama Llama Misses Mama, and Llama Llama Time to Share.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club; and Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s Genius Brands Network of channels, including Kid Genius Cartoon Channel, Baby Genius TV, and Kid Genius Cartoons Plus!, are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a multitude of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

