Tallahassee, Fla., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to announce the addition of gynecologic-oncologist Dr. Margarett C. Ellison in Tallahassee. In addition to her office practice, she will maintain surgical privileges at both Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Capital Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ellison earned her medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, GA. After completing her residency in obstetrics and gynecology, she was awarded a gynecologic oncology fellowship at Brown University / Women and Infant’s Hospital in Providence, RI. Dr. Ellison also holds a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Prior to beginning private practice, Dr. Ellison completed U.S. Army Officer basic training and served from 2001 until 2003 as assistant chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and, from January to June 2003, she served as a general surgeon for the 10th Combat Support Hospital in Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2006, Dr. Ellison was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, USAR.

“Dr. Ellison is an outstanding addition to our two practice locations in Leon County,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Brad Prechtl, MBA. “We have just begun construction on the new, state-of-the-art Tallahassee Cancer Center and when it is completed in early 2021, she will join Drs. Viralkumar Bhanderi, Paresh Patel and Scott Tetreault at the new center in providing even greater convenience and comfort for patients in Tallahassee and Leon County.”

“Access to gynecologic cancer care is a specialized offering," said FCS Medical Oncologist Dr. Scott Tetreault. “We are confident that Dr. Ellison will complement the practice and extend our ability to provide comprehensive cancer care to women in our community.”



FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio N. Gordan added, “Dr. Ellison has an extensive background in gynecologic oncology and enjoys a stellar reputation for compassionate care and support for her patients. She is also passionate about clinical research that provides the most promising new treatments for patients in the Tallahassee community. We are delighted to welcome her into our FCS family.”



“I am excited about joining Florida Cancer Specialists, for a number of reasons,” Dr. Ellison stated. “FCS combines cutting-edge technology and advanced treatments with a calming, patient-focused atmosphere. I am totally aligned with the FCS mission to ‘always put the patient first’ and dedicated to continuing to provide world-class treatments in gynecologic oncology.”

##

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. * Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.



Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.



*Prior to approval

Attachment

Shelly Glenn Florida Cancer Specialists (770) 365-6168 SGlenn@FLCancer.com Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com