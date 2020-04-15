“I looked into many different business models as I was considering going out on my own and there were none that compared to the institutional sales experience and comprehensive back-end support provided by Analyst Hub. They have figured out the best balance between providing the support a research analyst needs to be successful while continuing to serve their clients as they scale up.” - Steve Fox, founder and CEO of Fox Advisors

New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, today announced that Fox Advisors, a boutique equity research firm focused on providing in-depth intelligence on electronics supply chains, automotive technologies and a wide set of storage products, is the newest independent research provider to join its growing platform.

Fox Advisors leverages over 25 years of expert access and “bottoms-up understanding” to provide unparalleled depth and accuracy in its coverage of the automotive, storage and electronics technology sectors. Fox Advisors relies on unique, proprietary methods, a deep understanding of technology roadmaps and corporate access to deliver in-depth intelligence on the technology supply chain to the buyside. Under this approach, Fox Advisors also follows less-covered companies to reveal the outsized impact they have on broader industries. In addition, Fox examines alternative macro datasets to analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) while looking at regulatory and legislative developments to paint a full picture of critical served markets.

The firm’s founder, Steven Fox, has 25 years of sell-side equity research experience covering the technology supply chain across North America, Europe and Asia, bringing a deep understanding of the automotive, storage and electronics industries to bear on the firm’s analysis. Most recently, Steve was Managing Director at Cross Research, a well-known independent provider of technology equity research to institutional investors. His prior experience includes senior research roles at CLSA (Credit Agricole Securities USA) and Merrill Lynch, where he was recognized on Institutional Investor’s All-American Research Team five years in a row. Steve graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

“I looked into many different business models as I was considering going out on my own and there were none that compared to the institutional sales experience and comprehensive back-end support provided by Analyst Hub,” said Steve Fox, founder and CEO of Fox Advisors. “They have figured out the best balance between providing the support a research analyst needs to be successful while continuing to serve their clients as they scale up.”

Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub is designed as a sales-first platform that sets up analysts for success by helping them secure clients and provide the best possible analysis to those clients, and then to scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.

“Steve is one of the most reputable and knowledgeable analysts in the technology supply chain space and we are happy to welcome him to our platform as he continues to deliver the intelligence the buy side has relied on for years,” commented Mike Kronenberg, co-founder and CEO of Analyst Hub. “We are thrilled to continue growing the Analyst Hub platform and to be able to empower more talented analysts to start their own research boutiques. Our affiliates depend on us for the technology, experienced institutional compliance and sales support that allow them to focus on providing the most insightful research possible to institutional and corporate clients.”

Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 300 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

About Analyst Hub

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

For further information, please visit www.analysthub.com.

About Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors is a boutique sell side equity research firm focused on providing in-depth intelligence using unique, proprietary methods and corporate access to understand trends in electronics supply chains, automotive technologies, and a wide set of storage products. With such a wide range of expertise, Fox Advisors leverages deep industry contacts and alternative macro data that is used to provide unparalleled and opinionated research depth and accuracy.

For more information, please visit www.foxadvisorsllc.com

Attachment

