EDMONTON, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR’s focus during the COVID-19 pandemic is on continuing to deliver essential services our communities count on, supporting customers whose incomes have been disrupted, and protecting the health and safety of our employees, contractors and customers.



Today, the company is announcing additional actions to provide community partners with the resources they need to deliver their pandemic response. EPCOR is contributing $150,000 to Edmonton Community Foundation’s COVID Rapid Response Fund, and $150,000 to the United Way of the Alberta Capital Region’s Local Love in a Global Crisis Campaign.

These contributions will be eligible to be matched by the provincial government, as part of its recently announced support to provincial charities and non-profits that have established COVID-19 relief funds.

“EPCOR understands the importance of being there when your community needs you the most,” said Stuart Lee, EPCOR President & CEO. “We have longstanding partnerships with the United Way and Edmonton Community Foundation, and during a time like this, the work they do is more important than ever. Thanks to the Alberta government’s support through donation matching, their capacity to aid the community will now be even greater.”

“Alberta’s charities and non-profits and the gift of those who donate is an integral part of what makes us Albertan,” said Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women. “These incredible organizations are struggling to fill gaps created by the increased and changing demand for services created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy organizations like EPCOR are generously stepping forward to support community pillars like the United Way Alberta Capital Region and Edmonton Community Foundation. It is great seeing the benefits of our matching program at work.”

"EPCOR consistently goes the extra mile in our community and this is another powerful example of them doing that," said Rob Yager, President & CEO of United Way of the Alberta Capital Region. "For over 27 years, EPCOR and its employees have contributed to United Way to make a difference in the lives of those most vulnerable. With this investment, they are supporting United Way's work around the COVID-19 response to ensure people have access to life's essentials, mental health services, and our community partners can continue to do their vital work."

“We are so pleased to be partnering with one of Edmonton’s leading corporations in response to challenges in our community and the Province’s new matching program,” said Martin Garber-Conrad, CEO, Edmonton Community Foundation. “EPCOR’s generous contribution enables us to do much more to help community charities deal with urgent needs resulting from the pandemic including food hampers, youth support workers, digital mental health supports and more. It is such a good example of corporate and community philanthropy working together.”

Supporting our community also means showing support for front-line workers. EPCOR will be helping ignite the spirit of our community to collectively thank all essential workers in a way that is in keeping with Edmonton’s sporting tradition. Information regarding a grassroots community initiative will follow later this week.

Visit epcor.com for more on EPCOR’s COVID-19 response.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Struski

Specialist, External Communications

780-721-9001

media@epcor.com

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com.