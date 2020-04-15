On 21 April, AS LHV Group will disclose the renewed financial plan, taking into account effects of the corona virus outbreak and emergency situation on the economy. The financial plan will be announced at the same time as the 2020 Q1 interim report.

LHV is organising an investor meeting, to introduce quarterly results and the financial plan. The meeting will be be conducted in the form of a webinar via video communication platform Zoom. Overview of results and the new financial plan will be given by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Erki Kilu, CEO of LHV Pank, and Vahur Vallistu, CEO of LHV Varahaldus. The presentation will be made in Estonian.

The virtual investor meeting will take place on 21 April at 9:00 a.m. We ask the interested investors to register via the link https://lhvbank.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JzDz7iVZQ0eE0grJLBlX_g. In order to participate, please use the registration link to log on to the platform or download the Zoom application to your computer of device.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 450 people, and 212,000 customers use LHV’s banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have 177,000 active clients.

