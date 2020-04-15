New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "What’s next in Nanocoatings? R&D analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882026/?utm_source=GNW





Nanocoatings as compared to conventional coatings offer better processing, functional, as well as material properties. The growing need for nanocoatings in the medical industry and automotive industry are likely to propel the demand for nanocoatings over the coming years.



Additionally, growing demand for self-cleaning textiles and electronics with waterproof properties are fueling innovations in nanocoatings. The conventional coating industry is associated with solvent-based formulations, which pose the risk of volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.



Many manufacturers in the field of nanocoatings are developing water-based formulations for various industrial needs, which are likely to have high potential over the coming years. Research advances in nanocoating deposition techniques are likely to bring lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the nanocoatings industry.

