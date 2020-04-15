Portland, OR, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market held $2.64 billion in 2017, and is estimated to generate $43.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of key market trends, growth factors & opportunities, key segments, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of Bluetooth beacons along with surge in demand for proximity marketing drive the growth of the global IPIN market. However, the challenges regarding implementation and operations of IPIN hinder the market growth. However, increase in demand for connected devices would offer new opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Based on component, the services segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the software segment would witness the highest CAGR of 44.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on technology, the Bluetooth low energy segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 45.9% during the forecast period. However, the Wi-Fi segment contributed to the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to contribute the highest share throughout the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments including ultra-wideband technology and others.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5127

Based on end use industry, the retail segment accounted for the dominant share in the global market in 2017, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 47.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report discusses segments including manufacturing, office spaces, travel & hospitality, logistics, public spaces, and warehouses.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period. However, North America accounted for the largest share, holding more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5127

The report analyzes major market players operating in the global IPIN market such as HERE Technologies, Sensewhere, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Pointr, Steerpath Ltd., Senion AB, Nextome srl, indoo.rs, SPREO, and AirFinder.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter