



15th April 2020

Extra ordinary trading statement due to Covid-19

Photocat has decided to give an update to its investors for Q1 due to the special circumstances of Covid-19.

Q1 - 2020 Q1 - 2019 Revenue 3,6 0,8 EBITDA 0,45 -0,9

After 39% growth in revenue for FY 2019, we are pleased to announce that revenue in Q1 2020 has increased 345,5% over Q1 2019.

The order expectation combined with realized sales in Q2 2020 confirm management expectations for further growth in revenue, and we do expect to reach between DKK 5,5 – 6,5 Mill for the first half of 2020 with revenue expected between DKK 1,7 – 2,7 Mill in Q2 2020.

In addition Photocat is working hard on proving that its Product Shine-On will show significant value on Photovoltaic Panels (solarcells) as an ongoing study in Antwerpen, Belgium shows considerable benefits compared to panels not having Shine-On. We expect these test to be completed and ready for data analysis by the end of second quarter.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.





