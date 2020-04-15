HOUSTON, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Nick Pastor has joined Tokio Marine HCC as Senior Vice President and Chief Actuary effective April 13, 2020, reporting to Tom Weist, Tokio Marine HCC’s Co-Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pastor will be based in Houston.



“We are very pleased to name Nick Pastor as Tokio Marine HCC’s next Chief Actuary. He possesses extensive actuarial experience, which will benefit us as we continue to grow and expand our portfolio of specialty insurance businesses, and is an outstanding addition to our already talented team of professionals at Tokio Marine HCC,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Pastor has more than 25 years of actuarial experience. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief Actuary at AIG. Previously, Mr. Pastor served as Chief Actuary for QBE North America, Senior Vice President for Praetorian Financial Group and Senior Consulting Actuary for Ernst & Young. He is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $39 billion as of December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “A+ (Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.



