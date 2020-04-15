Digitalist Group Plc Stock exchange release 15 April 2020 at 17:00
In its organizing meeting, the board of directors of Digitalist Group Plc (“Digitalist Group” or “Company”) resolved to elect Andreas Rosenlew as the chairman of the board of directors and Esa Matikainen as the vice chairman of the board of directors.
The board of directors resolved to abolish the committees of the Company’s board of directors for the time being. The Company’s board of directors has earlier had an Audit Committee and a Remuneration Committee.
