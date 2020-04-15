Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Monday 11 May 2020 at 10:00 (CEST).

Please be informed that as a precautionary measure due to the Covid-19 situation, the Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting. Please refer to the attached guide for online participation. As in previous years, it will also be possible to vote prior to the meeting or grant a proxy.

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.

All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cell +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

