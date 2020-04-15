BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the opening of the U.S. equity markets on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kenneth J. Mahon, will discuss the Company’s first quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom200428.html.



Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

Domestic: 1-888-348-2672 International: 1-412-902-4232

Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.

Dial-in for Replay:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Availability: April 28, 2020 (9:30 a.m.) through May 5, 2020 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 10142673

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.



The Company had $6.35 billion in consolidated assets as of December 31, 2019. Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau and Suffolk Counties, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank be found on the Company's website at www.dime.com.

Avinash Reddy, Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.