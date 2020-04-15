Lakeland, FLA., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, offers a new integration with 360MatchPro by Double the Donation. With the 360MatchPro integration, donors giving through Qgiv can automatically check their matching gift eligibility and submit their matching gift requests to their employer.

“We’re excited to offer donors this new, streamlined way to increase their support for organizations through Qgiv,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “By instantly enabling donors to check their eligibility and submit their matching gift requests, 360MatchPro is raising more for nonprofits and making donors feel the impact of their time and donations.”

This integration with 360MatchPro tackles the donor awareness gap that leads to $4-7 billion in unclaimed matching gift revenue each year. By delivering matching gift information to donors as they’re making a gift on a Qgiv form, 360MatchPro helps nonprofits close the gap and claim matching gift revenue.

“Our mission is to help nonprofits raise more from the corporate matching gift programs their donors are already eligible for,” said Adam Weinger, President of Double the Donation. “The 360MatchPro integration with Qgiv makes it easy for busy nonprofits to set up matching gift automation to do all the hard work for them.”

The 360MatchPro integration is active on online donation forms and will be expanded to Qgiv’s auction and peer-to-peer platforms in the coming weeks. To learn more about the integration and how it can benefit your nonprofit visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL they currently serve more than 3,500 nonprofit and faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Their no long-term contract pricing, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform, visit www.qgiv.com.

About Double the Donation: Double the Donation helps nonprofits and educational institutions increase fundraising from corporate matching gift and employee volunteer grant programs. Double the Donation maintains a database of employee matching gift and volunteer grant programs. With more than 20,000 entries in the database, Double the Donation presents match-eligible donors with their company’s specific program requirements, including a direct link to their company’s online matching gift submission portal or PDF download. To learn more about Double the Donation, visit https://doublethedonation.com.

###

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com