CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of lockdowns across the U.S., Packed with Purpose, the corporate gifting company with a social mission, today announced the introduction of three new gift boxes that companies and others can use to increase engagement with those working from home during shelter-in-place orders.
As more and more businesses mandate remote work for employees, individuals across the nation are tasked with navigating a new routine that isolates them from their colleagues, clients, and others. Packed with Purpose created these gift boxes to help business leaders engage with their remote workforce in a meaningful and purpose-driven way. Each gift is carefully curated to strengthen personal and professional connections and delight employees and clients as they remain indoors.
“Showing appreciation for your employees and clients is more important now than ever,” said Leeatt Rothschild, founder, and CEO of Packed with Purpose. “Our newest gift boxes are a way for people to create a human connection while they aren’t physically able to.”
In addition to a deck of fully-recyclable Bicycle playing cards, each gift box features premium treats that contribute to positive social change:
Studies show that employees want to work for companies that have a conscience. A large-scale survey by Deloitte last year showed that Millennials, the largest generation in today’s workforce, feel that too many businesses focus on their own agendas instead of on the consequences for society at large.
“With workers feeling increasingly isolated due to changes wrought by COVID-19, it’s crucial to reach out to your employees and clients,” said Rothschild. “These gifts were designed not just to show that you care about your employees, coworkers, and clients, but about what’s happening in the world,” said Rothschild. “They create an impact on a personal and societal level.”
The gift boxes allow senders the opportunity to add their logo and branding, as well as the ability to add a personalized message for recipients.
To explore the newest work from home gift boxes and other impactful gifts for employees, partners, and friends, visit packedwithpurpose.gifts/
About Packed with Purpose
Packed with Purpose is on a mission to create meaningful impact by changing the way companies and individuals give gifts. Packed with Purpose discovers products produced by social enterprises to curate memorable gifts that wow recipients and create positive change. From granola handcrafted by female survivors of abuse to glass-blown wine stoppers that support teens affected by gun violence, Packed with Purpose curates unforgettable gifts that do good. Gift with Impact. For more info, visit https://packedwithpurpose.gifts/
