SEATTLE, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global advanced wound care management market was estimated to be valued at US$ 10,911.2 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2019-2027).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Advanced Wound Care Management Market:
Key trends in the market include rising number of cases of ulcers and injuries, technological advancements in products for wound management and increasing adoption of growth strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches by market players.
The increasing number of product approvals from regulatory agencies, and product launches are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on 3rd March 2020, Smith & Nephew plc, launched PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System, in the U.S. The system has pump duration of 14 days and have enhanced pump, which is used in deep and large wounds with less user intervention.
The factors impacting growth of the advanced wound care management market include rising number of accidents, bone injuries, and trauma. For instance, according to the World Health Organization’s 2017 data, road accidents account for around 20 and 50 million injuries every year, and are the leading cause of death among people in the age group of 15-29.
Moreover, increasing number of diabetic patients prone to wound healing problems or non-healing diabetic foot ulcers is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, March 2017, diabetic foot ulcers are the most common complication in diabetic patients with an annual incidence rate of 6.3% globally. Moreover, the life time risk of foot ulcers in diabetic patients is around 19% to 34%.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key players operating in the global advanced wound care management market include—
Johnson and Johnson, 3M Company, Baxter International, Coloplast, Integra Life Sciences, Kinetic Concepts, Medtronic, Leap Therapeutics, and Hematris Wound Care GmbH
Market Segmentation:
