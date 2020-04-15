TAMPA, FL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm, announced today the launch of a new emergency assistance fund for their colleagues. The fund was created to support their colleague community in times of crisis and financial hardship caused by situations like the COVID-19 pandemic, serious illness, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Named after their cultural document “The Azimuth,” which codifies the business’ vision, purpose, commitments and core values, BRP’s True North Fund will be administered as a 501(c)(3) through America’s Charities. The fund will kick off with a BRP funded pledge of $250,000 and another $250,000 as dollar-for-dollar matching for colleague donations.

“The foundation of our firm is giving back to our community – both our colleague community and the neighborhoods in which we live,” shares Laura Sherman, Founding Partner of the firm. “Since our firm’s inception, our team has given assistance on an informal basis to our colleagues experiencing a significant personal crisis. It has been a dream of ours to formalize this into a support system for our team members in need.”

Eligibility guidelines, a confidential application process, and ways for BRP colleagues to contribute with a dollar-for-dollar match through a tax-deductible platform are formalized through the fund.

The program is an extension of the firm’s people-first business operations. “The BRP True North Fund will provide peace of mind to our colleagues that we can support them through hardship,” explains Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. “We are thrilled to reciprocate the resilience and support our team works so hard to provide our clients in times of need.”

Founding Partner Elizabeth Krystyn will be overseeing the administration of the program which launches April 16th. “The BRP True North Fund is a testament of our culture and our colleagues’ commitment to being there for their work family,” said. Krystyn. “We were already a best place to work; this fund just further enhances our spirit of community.”

To learn more about the BRP True North Fund, click here.



