LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $613,000 or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2019 of $500,000 or $.81 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.35 per share in the first quarter of 2020.



Total loans were $130.2 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $124.2 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits were $166.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $160.6 million at December 31, 2019. Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $192.7 million compared to $188.3 million at December 31, 2019. Total Shareholders’ Equity at March 31, 2020 was $25.1 million compared to $24.2 million at December 31, 2019.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 03/31/20 12/31/19 Total assets $192,744 $188,251 Loans receivable, net 130,163 124,238 Allowance for loan losses 1,759 1,762 Cash and cash equivalents 10,634 10,630 Securities available for sale 22,913 24,176 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 22,716 22,122 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731 731 Deposits 166,063 160,588 Borrowings - - Shareholders’ equity 25,157 24,245 Shares O/S end of period 611,863 610,681 Nonperforming loans 184 250 Real estate owned - - Three months ended 03/31 2020 2019 Interest income (including Logansport Investments, Inc.) $2,035 $1,897 Interest expense 311 371 Net interest income 1,724 1,526 Provision for loan losses - - Net interest income after provision 1,724 1,526 Gain (Loss) on sale of investments - - Gain on sale of loans 51 21 Gain (Loss) on sale of REO - (6) Total other income 214 165 General, admin. & other expense 1,265 1,117 Earnings before income taxes 724 589 Income tax expense 111 89 Net earnings $ 613 $ 500 Basic earnings per share $1.00 $.81 Diluted earnings per share $1.00 $.81 Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 611,863 618,969

Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857



