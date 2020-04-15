LOGANSPORT, Ind., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB,  LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $613,000 or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2019 of $500,000 or $.81 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.35 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

Total loans were $130.2 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $124.2 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits were $166.0 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $160.6 million at December 31, 2019.  Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $192.7 million compared to $188.3 million at December 31, 2019. Total Shareholders’ Equity at March 31, 2020 was $25.1 million compared to $24.2 million at December 31, 2019.     

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA  
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 
     
   03/31/20 12/31/19
     
Total assets $192,744 $188,251 
        
Loans receivable, net  130,163  124,238 
Allowance for loan losses  1,759  1,762 
Cash and cash equivalents  10,634  10,630 
Securities available for sale  22,913  24,176 
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.  22,716  22,122 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  731  731 
Deposits  166,063  160,588 
Borrowings    -    - 
Shareholders’ equity  25,157  24,245 
Shares O/S end of period  611,863  610,681 
Nonperforming loans  184  250 
Real estate owned  -  - 
   
    Three months ended 03/31
      2020  2019 
     
Interest income    
(including Logansport Investments, Inc.) $2,035 $1,897 
Interest expense  311  371 
Net interest income  1,724  1,526 
Provision for loan losses  -  - 
Net interest income after provision  1,724  1,526 
Gain (Loss) on sale of investments  -  - 
Gain on sale of loans  51  21 
Gain (Loss) on sale of REO  -  (6) 
Total other income  214  165 
General, admin. & other expense  1,265  1,117 
Earnings before income taxes  724  589 
Income tax expense  111  89 
Net earnings $613  $500  
Basic earnings per share $1.00 $.81 
Diluted earnings per share $1.00 $.81 
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted  611,863  618,969 
        

