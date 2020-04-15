CHICAGO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is expanding its complimentary resources and services to help the people on the front lines and behind the scenes stay safe and healthy during the global coronavirus pandemic. By offering free access to key components of its EHS software platform, VelocityEHS is arming safety professionals, health care workers, and first responders with industry-best tools to manage their chemical safety, respirator fit testing, and office ergonomics programs through these unprecedented times.



Complimentary SDSs for WHO Hand Sanitizer Formulations and Discounted Authoring and Regulatory Consulting Services

During this difficult time, VelocityEHS is helping companies, safety professionals, medical facilities and more obtain compliant safety data sheets (SDS) necessary to support their employees and supply chains. For a limited time, VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline® is offering the public complimentary SDS documents to satisfy GHS-aligned US OSHA HazCom and Canada WHMIS hazard communication standards for two World Health Organization (WHO) hand sanitizer formulations, and is returning the documents within 24 hours to help meet urgent market demands.

Additionally, VelocityEHS is offering reduced fees for its COVID-related SDS authoring and regulatory consulting services. This includes SDS authoring for hand sanitizers (other than WHO formulations), disinfectants, cleaners, testing kits, reagents, drug excipients, and other raw materials and products that are in demand or needed as a result of the COVID-19 response. Existing customers that manufacture and deliver products and/or services related to COVID-19 are also eligible to receive discounted authoring and regulatory consulting services.

Free Humantech® Ergonomics Home Office Self-Assessment

Those directed to work from home due to COVID-19 concerns are invited to access VelocityEHS’ Humantech Office Ergonomics for a limited time at no charge. Users can learn how to maximize the comfort and productivity of their computer workspace through our interactive, online training and quick self-assessment that provides instant feedback and home office recommendations to help relieve short-term discomfort and long-term pain.

VelocityEHS is also offering special pricing on short-term subscriptions of Humantech Office Ergonomics for companies wanting to manage the ergonomics process for their remote employees.

Complimentary Customer Access to Respirator Fit Test Product

VelocityEHS customers serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 response (hospitals, health care facilities, fire departments, and other emergency responders) can now access VelocityEHS’ Respirator Fit Test product for free. For six months, qualifying customers will be able to access the full featured product, which includes links to COVID-specific educational videos on N95 respirator use & CDC’s provision for limited reuse of N95 respirators.

The use of respirators has grown exponentially in hospitals and among first responders. At one hospital, the number of people using respirators jumped from 30 people to over 300. However, special testing and protocols must be followed and documented for each person using a respirator, which takes extra time and resources. VelocityEHS Respirator Fit Testing makes the process simple and reduces typical testing protocols (like those required by OSHA and others) from 10-15 minutes per employee to an average of just 2.5 minutes. The easy and intuitive interface, with built in protocols, means fit tests aren’t just faster, they’re better.

“Ensuring employers and their employees have the tools necessary to make workplaces safe and return home healthy is at the heart of everything VelocityEHS does,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. “During these unprecedented times, that focus continues to remain unchanged. Along with providing content and educational resources aimed at helping employers avoid COVID-related risks, we’ve also now made some of our most popular services and tools available to further aid in this fight. This free access means even more people can help ensure workplaces remain safe, even at times like these when faced with heightened risk and uncertainty.”

In addition to complimentary access to its key EHS tools and services, VelocityEHS is also helping employers prepare, prevent and protect workers from exposure to the virus with a series of articles, webinars and more on its COVID-19 Resource Site . From there, all visitors can access the MSDSonline eBinder containing SDSs associated with the EPA’s approved list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.

