LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamics of Internet search are shifting dramatically in the face of pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turmoil. More people are turning to Bing and Google to gather information and engage in commerce. Bing now accounts for approximately 34 percent of all web searches, requiring pay-per-click (PPC) pros to expand their use of the platform as a mainstream way to reach audiences via paid search marketing.

Los Altos-based Optmyzr is a leading provider of PPC management software, doing business since 2013. Rooted in Google Ads management, the company has consistently added functionality specific to Microsoft Ads and other platforms, including Amazon and Facebook.

Today, Optmyzr unveiled the general availability of new Bing-specific functionality with the release of Rule Engine for Microsoft Advertising. Much like its Google Rule Engine counterpart, the new Optmyzr tool allows PPC pros to be more nimble working across major search platforms. PPC pros can now easily create custom PPC optimizations, automate bulk changes to Microsoft Ads, and create advanced strategies that combine their business data with Microsoft Ads data.

At its core, Rule Engine for Microsoft Advertising allows easy creation of custom PPC strategies. The new tool provides an intuitive step-by-step campaign setup wizard that includes pre-built strategies addressing a wide range of common business challenges. PPC pros can incorporate multiple rules in sequences that tap into shifting conditions and actions in search marketing campaigns.

For example, ready-made recipes help PPC pros uncover expensive keywords or product groups and then automatically adjust bids associated with those PPC campaigns. The pre-built recipes can also analyze conditions to help manage bids against target cost per acquisition (CPA) or target return on ad spend (ROAS), and other specific objectives.

“There is more pressure than ever on PPC pros to deliver results across the primary search engines, due to the immediate COVID-19 crisis. It’s more important than ever that we offer tools to help search marketing pros be more effective, agile, and strategic when working across platforms,” said Frederick Vallaeys, co-founding CEO of Optmyzr. “While the main search engines have automated many core PPC functions, our tools allow PPC pros to go much deeper setting up their own rule-based automations with point-and-click ease. We want to help PPC pros navigate these challenging times with more insight and powerful tools to adjust quickly against changing dynamics.”

Sprinter is a popular sporting goods retailer based in Spain. With online and retail presence, it serves customers across multiple geographies in a hyper-competitive industry. The paid search team is continually tasked with a need to align keyword strategies with inventories, promotions, seasonality, economic dynamics, and a wide range of other factors that impact revenue. Sprinter was among the early users of Rule Engine for Bing.

“We like to bid manually in our Brand campaigns, as we prefer not using automated strategies to achieve the minimum CPC,” said Manuel Vilella, senior paid social executive with Sprinter. “As we have some dozens of brand keywords, we need a solution to adjust the bid according to the viewability. Rule Engine allows us to forget about implementing these changes, as it does this automatically."

The Rule Engine for Microsoft Advertising is now generally available as part of the full Optmyzr PPC Management Suite. Users can take advantage of the added functionality at no additional cost. Optmyzr has created several capabilities for Microsoft Advertising over the last few years, bringing greater alignment of overall PPC management across the leading search engines.

Find more information about the Rule Engine for Microsoft Advertising.

About Optmyzr

Optmyzr's PPC management platform provides intelligent optimization suggestions that help advertisers across the world manage their online advertising more effectively. It includes a full-featured PPC reporting tool that connects with Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, Facebook Ads, Google Analytics, Google Merchant Center and many other data sources through Google Sheets. The company was founded in 2013 by former Google and Microsoft executives, including Google's AdWords Evangelist, Frederick Vallaeys. The Optmyzr PPC suite includes over 30 tools to improve Quality Score, manage bids, find new keywords, A/B test ads, build new campaigns, manage placements, and automate budgets. Optmyzr's excellence in PPC management software was recognized as Best PPC Management Suite for the 2019 US Search Awards and UK Search Awards. More information is available at www.optmyzr.com.

Attachment

Joe Thornton Aimclear 612-355-9692 JoeT@aimclear.com