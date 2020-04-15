LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChowNow, the leading online ordering and marketing platform for local, independent restaurants, today announced a new way to help restaurants boost revenue by promoting food orders on Instagram.



Restaurants who partner with ChowNow can now encourage people to order food by adding “Order Food” buttons to their Instagram profile and via stickers in their Stories. The buttons and the stickers will link directly to ChowNow to complete the order flow. People will also be able to re-share the stickers in their own Stories, helping drive awareness of the new offering.

“During this unprecedented pandemic, ChowNow has mobilized all its resources to help local restaurants survive and ultimately thrive, launching new products and services in record time. This Instagram feature is yet another valuable tool we’re offering our restaurant partners — at no cost to the restaurants — to help them drive more revenue and boost order volume without suffering the outrageous commissions and fees imposed by other delivery apps,” said Chris Webb, ChowNow’s CEO and co-founder.

Food images and videos are a mainstay of Instagram Stories. Empowering and enabling users to immediately order dishes they see in Stories is both intuitive and easy for consumers, and allows restaurants to turn content into immediate sales.

“We’ve had to quickly pivot to delivery and takeout only, and this has been a huge challenge for independent restaurants across the country. With ChowNow seamlessly linking to our Instagram accounts — and not charging any commissions on orders — we’re able to promote all the new things we’re offering while ensuring that more dollars go directly back to our restaurants and beloved staff,” said Jeremy Fox, Chef/Owner of Birdie G’s and Tallula’s in Los Angeles, CA.

About ChowNow

ChowNow powers branded online ordering systems for 13,000+ independent restaurants across the US and Canada — via restaurants’ own websites, on Facebook and Google, through ChowNow-created apps, and via ChowNow’s website — while also providing their restaurant partners key customer insights and marketing support. ChowNow does this for a reasonable monthly fee, without the predatory commissions charged by third-party ordering apps.

Using ChowNow allows diners to connect with the best independent restaurants in their communities to order takeout (and in some cases delivery) in a way that’s sustainable and fair to restaurants. For more information, visit www.chownow.com .

Press Contact: