CGG: 2019 Universal Registration Document filing on April 14, 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 16, 2020 First Quarter 2020 Results on May 12, 2020

Paris, France - April 15, 2020

2019 Universal Registration Document

CGG announces today its Universal Registration Document for the 2019 financial year was registered with the French Market Authorities (AMF) on April 14, 2020 and is available to the public under current regulatory conditions. It also may be consulted on the www.cgg.com website under the section “Investors / Regulated Information (AMF)” and “Investors / Financial Results”.

The following information is included in the 2019 Universal Registration Document:

the report on corporate governance mentioned under article L.225-37 of the French Commercial Code (as part of the management report);

the auditors’ reports on the financial statements and the information related to their fees;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the annual financial report mentioned under article L.451-1-2 of the French Code Monétaire et Financier.

Our audited financial statements for fiscal year 2019 are also included in this document.

Annual Shareholders Meeting

CGG announces that a Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on June 16, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., at “Centre d’Affaires Paris Victoire”, located at 52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris.

Information regarding this meeting will be published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) in the coming days as per regulatory conditions. Other documents and information concerning this meeting will be available to shareholders and also published on the www.cgg.com website under “Investors / Shareholder Information / Annual Shareholders Meeting”.

In the context of Covid-19 and taking into account restrictions on gatherings and movement of persons implemented by French public authorities in response to the crisis, the procedures for the organization of this Combined General Meeting to be held on June 16, 2020 could change depending on public health reasons and / or legal or regulatory requirements. In particular, it may be necessary to hold the Combined General Meeting behind closed doors, without any shareholders being physically present and to organize a video-tele conference.

We also remind that shareholders can cast their votes remotely prior to such Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual Shareholders Meeting on the www.cgg.com website.

First Quarter 2020 Results

CGG will announce its first quarter 2020 results on May 12, 2020 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange. The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on the www.cgg.com website at 7:30 a.m. (Paris time)

An analysts conference call in English is scheduled the same day at 8:15 a.m. (Paris time) - 7:15 a.m. (London time). To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at: www.cgg.com

To follow this conference, please access the live webcast at www.cgg.com or from your maz

A replay of this conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the webcast on the www.cgg.com website.

For analysts, please dial the numbers below 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France call-in +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81 UK call-in +44 (0) 8444819752 Access Code 8745567



