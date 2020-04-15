LaGrange, GA, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCS® Foundation is pleased to announce it has approved adding the Department of Neuroscience within the University of Minnesota Medical School to its approved departments for funding. U.S. News & World Report ranked the University of Minnesota’s Neuroscience program tenth among those of other US public universities in 2020.

During ARCS January 2020 National Board Meeting in Tempe, Arizona, the National University Relations Committee approved adding this nationally recognized graduate department for performing world-class brain research to the departments already approved by ARCS. This department marks the 613th approved program of study for ARCS Scholar Award funding across 49 top-ranking US universities for science, technology, engineering, and medical research.

Students and faculty in the Neuroscience graduate program have a wide range of research interests and expertise addressing addiction, neurodegenerative disorders, pain, and neuromodulation to restore lost function. “The impact of these studies includes unraveling how brain cells and circuits work to make decisions, both good and bad,” says Dr. Timothy Ebner, Neuroscience Department Head and Professor.

Some of the more advanced studies identify new therapeutic avenues for neurogenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Researchers also work to restore lost function caused by motor disorders and expand such therapies to other brain conditions.

“ARCS offers a unique opportunity to support and honor our students who are making exciting discoveries in neuroscience,” says Dr. Ebner. “We are both honored and excited about our new relationship with ARCS Foundation.”

