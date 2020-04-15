New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Samsung C.A.S.E. and Digital Strategies in the Global Automotive Industry, Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882020/?utm_source=GNW

However, its capabilities also extend to various other industries and areas of expertise, including automotive, infrastructure engineering, construction, trading, shipbuilding, consulting, and information technology (IT) services.Samsung has already established its prowess in the automotive industry by providing highly advanced displays, chipsets, and wireless communication technology to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).



With its recent spate of acquisitions, especially that of Harman in 2017, Samsung is looking to leverage its industry expertise to supplement its existing solutions and position itself as a leading automotive supplier. These acquisitions are spread across various segments, including electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and connected technologies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882020/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001