Rueil Malmaison, 15 April 2020
VINCI Airports – Q1 2020 traffic
Marked downturn (-20.9%) in passenger numbers at VINCI Airports network facilities during the first quarter of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic:
After a robust performance in January 2020, with 2.1% growth, in line with the trend of the end of the previous year, passenger numbers fell by 5.0% in February due to reduced demand in Asia. The traffic was then heavily impacted in March (down 55.7%) by the introduction of travel restrictions introduced in many countries (quarantine measures, social distancing, border closures) in order to limit the spread of the pandemic. The decline was particularly sharp at the end of March, with very low passenger numbers at certain VINCI Airports network facilities. The same trend is seen at the beginning of April.
Overall, the number of passengers fell by 20.9% in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019, with a total of 45.3 million passengers handled at the 45 airports in the VINCI Airports network.1
Against the backdrop of this unprecedented global health crisis, VINCI Airports has launched a plan across all its facilities to reduce operating expenditure and carefully manage investments, while complying with contractual and regulatory obligations, as well as government decisions.
The VINCI Airports network has been very actively engaged in the repatriation of people wishing to return to their country of residence. In addition, VINCI Airports is making its infrastructure, equipment and skills available to bodies in charge of managing the crisis, including for the transport of Covid-19 patients and medical equipment. Solidarity actions have also been launched by VINCI Airports facilities in favour of hospitals, airline passengers and commercial partners.
Asia:
Europe:
Americas:
Nicolas Notebaert, chairman of VINCI Airports and chief executive officer of VINCI Concessions, said: “Our industry is going through a crisis that is unprecedented in its intensity and scope. In this very difficult climate, each of our airports can draw on unfailing support from our entire network to be stronger and more proactive facing the crisis and to better prepare, with all air sector stakeholders, the recovery when it comes”.
1 Data at 100% estimated to 15 April 2020. Data for 2019 includes full-year airport traffic.
Appendix – Passenger numbers and commercial movements at 31 March 2020
I. Passenger numbers by airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2020
| Q1 2020/
Q1 2019 change (%)
| Rolling
12-month period
|Year-on-year change (%)
|Portugal (ANA), of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|5,408
|-13.5%
|30,327
|+3.6%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|2,198
|-15.7%
|12,696
|+4.4%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|762
|-24.8%
|8,758
|-0.4%
|Madeira
|100
|613
|-16.1%
|3,252
|-3.7%
|Azores
|100
|343
|-15.9%
|2,398
|+2.3%
|TOTAL
|9,325
|-15.3%
|57,432
|+2.6%
|United Kingdom
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|7,500
|-22.5%
|44,394
|-4.4%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|1,016
|-24.3%
|5,958
|-7.3%
|TOTAL
|8,516
|-22.7%
|50,352
|-4.8%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|4,819
|-39.4%
|28,767
|-2.1%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|3,143
|-18.2%
|15,828
|-2.8%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|710
|-9.0%
|3,293
|+3.2%
|TOTAL
|8,673
|-31.0%
|47,887
|-2.0%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|6,115
|-12.5%
|23,772
|-0.9%
|TOTAL
|6,115
|-12.5%
|23,772
|-0.9%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|2,034
|-20.7%
|11,225
|-0.5%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|1,125
|-10.0%
|7,102
|+11.8%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|5
|-9.2%
|19
|-7.7%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|110
|-38.5%
|783
|-11.5%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|10
|-10.8%
|95
|-9.7%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|204
|-11.2%
|282
|-14.8%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|104
|-35.6%
|147
|-28.4%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|63
|-40.1%
|465
|-21.0%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|75
|-19.0%
|414
|-4.0%
|TOTAL
|3,730
|-18.9%
|20,531
|+1.7%
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2020
| Q1 2020/
Q1 2019 change (%)
| Rolling
12-month
period
|Year-on-year change (%)
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|1,086
|-31.2%
|5,536
|-1.8%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|617
|-53.4%
|3,220
|-25.6%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|181
|-43.5%
|1,541
|+85.0%
|TOTAL
|1,885
|-41.5%
|10,296
|-4.7%
|United States, of which
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|650
|-15.0%
|3,173
|+2.7%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|1,048
|-13.4%
|5,746
|+8.1%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|269
|-15.9%
|1,084
|-7.6%
|TOTAL
|1,967
|-14.3%
|10,003
|+4.5%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|2,014
|-9.4%
|7,575
|-6.6%
|TOTAL
|2,014
|-9.4%
|7,575
|-6.6%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|923
|-10.8%
|6,047
|+6.5%
|TOTAL
|923
|-10.8%
|6,047
|+6.5%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom), of which
|Santo Domingo (SDQ)
|100
|1,007
|-2.2%
|4,493
|+13.1%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|286
|-17.2%
|802
|-9.4%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|55
|-19.3%
|157
|-10.7%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|18
|-2.8%
|84
|+42.7%
|TOTAL
|1,366
|-6.5%
|5,536
|+8.6%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|345
|-13.7%
|2,222
|+1.5%
|TOTAL
|345
|-13.7%
|2,222
|+1.5%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|428
|-4.6%
|1,203
|+3.2%
|TOTAL
|428
|-4.6%
|1,203
|+3.2%
|*MC: Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|45,287
|-20.9%
|242,858
|-0.7%
II. Commercial movements by airport
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2020
| Q1 2020/
Q1 2019 change (%)
| Rolling
12-month period
|Year-on-year change (%)
|Portugal (ANA), of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|42,476
|-10.5%
|212,729
|-0.7%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|18,233
|-10.6%
|94,372
|+1.4%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|5,728
|-20.6%
|57,298
|-1.2%
|Madeira
|100
|5,049
|-16.0%
|25,106
|-7.4%
|Azores
|100
|4,754
|-13.2%
|28,776
|+0.3%
|TOTAL
|76,258
|-11.9%
|418,385
|-0.7%
|United Kingdom
|London Gatwick (LGW)
|50
|50,130
|-18.1%
|269,548
|-4.3%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|8,976
|-20.9%
|46,789
|-6.8%
|TOTAL
|59,106
|-18.6%
|316,337
|-4.7%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|39,187
|-21.5%
|196,021
|+3.4%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|32,893
|-3.0%
|137,429
|-0.6%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|8,537
|+20.2%
|32,825
|+11.3%
|TOTAL
|80,617
|-11.4%
|366,275
|+2.5%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|39,112
|-11.8%
|151,981
|-2.0%
|TOTAL
|39,112
|-11.8%
|151,981
|-2.0%
|France
|Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|31
|23,846
|-17.4%
|117,371
|-5.0%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|10,941
|-11.2%
|61,833
|+4.5%
|Saint-Nazaire Montoir (SNR)
|85
|474
|+3.5%
|1,667
|+0.0%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|1,809
|-40.6%
|11,966
|-9.8%
|Dinard Bretagne (DNR)
|49
|119
|-24.2%
|1,222
|-15.4%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|2,478
|-6.3%
|3,704
|-9.1%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|3,672
|-16.5%
|6,125
|-11.3%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|1,250
|-23.3%
|10,732
|-6.5%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1,838
|-18.9%
|8,707
|-6.9%
|TOTAL
|46,427
|-16.8%
|223,327
|-3.3%
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q1 2020
| Q1 2020/
Q1 2019 change (%)
| Rolling
12-month period
|Year-on-year change (%)
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|11,847
|-14.5%
|54,004
|+1.4%
|Siem Reap (REP)
|70
|7,465
|-39.5%
|34,878
|-19.2%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|2,469
|-29.9%
|16,773
|+71.9%
|TOTAL
|21,781
|-26.7%
|105,655
|-0.5%
|United States, of which
|Orlando-Sanford (SFB)
|100
|5,445
|-6.8%
|23,971
|+6.7%
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|30,913
|-6.9%
|144,190
|+8.5%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|2,148
|-3.4%
|8,033
|-4.3%
|TOTAL
|38,506
|-6.7%
|176,194
|+7.6%
|Brazil
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|19,774
|-6.7%
|76,869
|-5.2%
|TOTAL
|19,774
|-6.7%
|76,869
|-5.2%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|12,362
|-8.9%
|69,158
|+2.1%
|TOTAL
|12,362
|-8.9%
|69,158
|+2.1%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom), of which
|Santo Domingo (SDQ)
|100
|9,885
|-3.2%
|42,984
|+9.7%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|1,849
|-21.2%
|5,707
|-11.1%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|362
|-26.1%
|1,188
|-14.3%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|2,065
|-20.6%
|8,998
|-0.3%
|TOTAL
|14,201
|-9.9%
|59,047
|+4.4%
|Sweden
|Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)
|90
|2,545
|-5.6%
|14,036
|+1.8%
|TOTAL
|2,545
|-5.6%
|14,036
|+1.8%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|4,358
|-6.8%
|13,642
|+2.6%
|TOTAL
|4,358
|-6.8%
|13,642
|+2.6%
|*MC: Management Contract
|Total VINCI Airports
|415,047
|-13.4%
|1,990,906
|-0.4%
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
