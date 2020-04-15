PRESS RELEASE

In March 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic(1)(2) is down by 28.2% compared to March 2019, at 12.7 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. Paris Aéroport traffic decreased by 58.5% with 3.6 million passengers welcomed, of which 2.5 million at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (-58.5%) and 1.1 million at Paris-Orly (-58.7%). At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, since 30th March 2020, only terminal A, C, 2E Hall K and 2F are open in order to operate the entirety of commercial flights. Commercial traffic at Paris-Orly is temporarily suspended since 1st April 2020.

Regarding the international platforms of Groupe ADP, only three airports of TAV Airports are open to commercial flights, and only partially (Ankara, Antalya and Izmir). The other airports, with the exception of Liege airport, are either closed or subject to severe operational constraints.

In Paris Aéroport:

In March 2020, international traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-52.6%), due to decrease in the following destinations: The destinations which were down: Asia-Pacific (-69.7%), the Middle East (-56.3%), North America (-55.2%), Africa (-50.1%), Latin America (-39.9%) and the French Overseas Territories (-34.6%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by -64.4% and traffic within France was down by 58.3%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 53.7%. The connecting rate stood at 27.3%, up by 3.5 points compared with March 2019.

Since the beginning the year Groupe ADP total traffic(1) is down by 10.1% with a total of 44.5 million passengers and Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has seen the diminution of 20.9%, with a total of 18.8 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 19.3%. The connecting rate stands at 25.4%, up by 0.7 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 79.0% in March 2020 and has decreased of 63.2% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 22.5% since the beginning of the year(1). Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -41.6% in March 2020 and has decreased by 12.5% since the beginning of the year. Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -63.1% in March 2020 and has decreased by 21.1% since the beginning of the year.

Group's traffic @100% excluding traffic from Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. For information, with taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, group's traffic at 100% is down by 44.3% in March 2020 and by 31.2% over the first three months of the year. Group traffic including @100% the traffic since 1st March 2020 of the airports of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, following the signing of an agreement relating to the purchasing, under certain conditions, of a 49% stake in GMR Airports (see the press release of 20 February 2020). Excluding consolidation of the airports of GMR Airports in March 2020, the decrease in traffic would be of 56.3% in March 2020 and of 20.1% on the first three months of the year.

Passengers Mar. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.-Mar. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 2,501,016 -58.5% 13,092,562 -20.5% 72,777,166 -0.4% Paris-Orly 1,102,797 -58.7% 5,661,945 -22.0% 30,259,458 -8.8% Total Paris Aéroport 3,603,813 -58.5% 18,754,507 -20.9% 103,036,624 -3.0% Santiago 1,266,791 -41.6% 6,115,222 -12.5% 23,757,183 -0.9% Amman 249,445 -63.1% 1,518,069 -21.1% 8,517,732 -0.2% Antalya 572,530 -48.9% 2,358,845 -15.9% 35,269,203 +10.1% Ankara 556,739 -53.6% 2,522,035 -28.5% 12,689,227 -19.8% Izmir 503,048 -47.3% 2,185,366 -21.7% 11,780,247 -10.1% Bodrum 53,823 -47.4% 219,629 -23.5% 4,277,281 +3.5% Gazipaşa Alanya 18,469 -48.5% 78,369 -22.4% 1,079,715 -9.9% Medinah 189,680 -75.4% 1,711,074 -17.3% 8,024,813 -1.3% Tunisia 25,579 -70.9% 130,139 -40.7% 2,951,334 +15.5% Georgia 86,712 -74.1% 526,252 -38.5% 3,980,704 -11.5% Macedonia 79,479 -54.7% 430,187 -10.5% 2,626,960 +10.6% Zagreb(2) 97,063 -58.3% 484,334 -20.0% 3,314,536 -1.2% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) 2,183,122 -56.5% 10,646,230 -22.5% 85,994,020 -1.4% Istanbul Atatürk(1) 0 N/A 0 N/A 6,228,503 N/A Total TAV Airports(1) 2,183,122 -79.0% 10,646,230 -63.2% 92,222,523 -40.4%

See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures

Aircraft Movements Mar. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.-Mar. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 22,996 -42.0% 95,633 -14.6% 481,794 -0.7% Paris-Orly 9,365 -48.2% 41,270 -18.3% 209,091 -8.6% Total Paris Aéroport 32,361 -43.9% 136,903 -15.8% 690,885 -3.2% Santiago 9,003 -34.1% 39,116 -9.9% 152,933 -0.8% Amman 2,905 -52.9% 14,792 -16.6% 76,786 -1.6% Antalya 4,670 -36.4% 16,741 -12.9% 201,188 +10.1% Ankara 4,509 -43.7% 17,797 -24.6% 84,426 -19.0% Izmir 3,822 -35.1% 14,889 -15.2% 74,881 -8.5% Bodrum 391 -42.8% 1,469 -24.9% 27,703 +3.8% Gazipaşa Alanya 164 -43.1% 654 -17.2% 7,195 -8.6% Medina 1,960 -62.0% 12,329 -14.7% 58,478 -2.8% Tunisia 261 -63.0% 1,154 -38.3% 18,235 +9.6% Georgia 1,360 -59.8% 6,000 -34.7% 38,948 -14.0% Macedonia 866 -41.5% 3,773 -6.7% 21,528 +8.9% Zagreb 2,310 -31.2% 8,437 -8.6% 44,271 +0.5% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) 20,313 -44.0% 83,243 -18.3% 576,853 -2.1% Istanbul Atatürk (1) 0 N/A 0 N/A 43,493 N/A Total TAV Airports 20,313 -72.0% 83,243 -59.7% 620,346 -40.4%

(1) See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Mar. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-Mar. 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France -58.3% 15.7% -21.1% 15.5% Europe -64.4% 36.5% -23.8% 40.1% Other International

Of which -52.6% 47.8% -18.1% 44.4% Africa -50.1% 14.3% -16.7% 12.7% North America -55.2% 10.1% -16.0% 9.6% Latin America -39.9% 5.0% -13.8% 4.1% Middle-East -56.3% 5.9% -16.5% 5.9% Asia-Pacific -69.7% 4.9% -34.4% 5.9% French Overseas Territories -34.6% 7.6% -7.9% 6.1% Total Paris Aéroport -58.5% 100 % -20.9% 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Mar. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- Mar. 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 466,101 -53.7% 2,352,760 -19.3% Connecting rate 27.3% +3.5 pt 25.4% +0.7 pt Seat load factor 64.4% -22.8 pt 79.0% -5.3 pt

(1) Departing passengers

Note: it must be noted that between April 1st and 14th 20201, the estimated decrease in passengers traffic figures and in aircraft movements has been intensified over the Parisians airports, with an estimated downward trend respectively by -98.0% and by -93.8%.

