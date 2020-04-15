PRESS RELEASE
April 2020, 15th
Aéroports de Paris SA
March 2020 traffic figures
In March 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic(1)(2) is down by 28.2% compared to March 2019, at 12.7 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. Paris Aéroport traffic decreased by 58.5% with 3.6 million passengers welcomed, of which 2.5 million at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (-58.5%) and 1.1 million at Paris-Orly (-58.7%). At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, since 30th March 2020, only terminal A, C, 2E Hall K and 2F are open in order to operate the entirety of commercial flights. Commercial traffic at Paris-Orly is temporarily suspended since 1st April 2020.
Regarding the international platforms of Groupe ADP, only three airports of TAV Airports are open to commercial flights, and only partially (Ankara, Antalya and Izmir). The other airports, with the exception of Liege airport, are either closed or subject to severe operational constraints.
In Paris Aéroport:
Since the beginning the year Groupe ADP total traffic(1) is down by 10.1% with a total of 44.5 million passengers and Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has seen the diminution of 20.9%, with a total of 18.8 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 19.3%. The connecting rate stands at 25.4%, up by 0.7 points.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 79.0% in March 2020 and has decreased of 63.2% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 22.5% since the beginning of the year(1). Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -41.6% in March 2020 and has decreased by 12.5% since the beginning of the year. Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -63.1% in March 2020 and has decreased by 21.1% since the beginning of the year.
|Passengers
|Mar. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Jan.-Mar. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Last 12 months
|% change 2020/2019
|Paris-CDG
|2,501,016
|-58.5%
|13,092,562
|-20.5%
|72,777,166
|-0.4%
|Paris-Orly
|1,102,797
|-58.7%
|5,661,945
|-22.0%
|30,259,458
|-8.8%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|3,603,813
|-58.5%
|18,754,507
|-20.9%
|103,036,624
|-3.0%
|Santiago
|1,266,791
|-41.6%
|6,115,222
|-12.5%
|23,757,183
|-0.9%
|Amman
|249,445
|-63.1%
|1,518,069
|-21.1%
|8,517,732
|-0.2%
|Antalya
|572,530
|-48.9%
|2,358,845
|-15.9%
|35,269,203
|+10.1%
|Ankara
|556,739
|-53.6%
|2,522,035
|-28.5%
|12,689,227
|-19.8%
|Izmir
|503,048
|-47.3%
|2,185,366
|-21.7%
|11,780,247
|-10.1%
|Bodrum
|53,823
|-47.4%
|219,629
|-23.5%
|4,277,281
|+3.5%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|18,469
|-48.5%
|78,369
|-22.4%
|1,079,715
|-9.9%
|Medinah
|189,680
|-75.4%
|1,711,074
|-17.3%
|8,024,813
|-1.3%
|Tunisia
|25,579
|-70.9%
|130,139
|-40.7%
|2,951,334
|+15.5%
|Georgia
|86,712
|-74.1%
|526,252
|-38.5%
|3,980,704
|-11.5%
|Macedonia
|79,479
|-54.7%
|430,187
|-10.5%
|2,626,960
|+10.6%
|Zagreb(2)
|97,063
|-58.3%
|484,334
|-20.0%
|3,314,536
|-1.2%
| Total TAV Airports
(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)
|2,183,122
|-56.5%
|10,646,230
|-22.5%
|85,994,020
|-1.4%
|Istanbul Atatürk(1)
|0
|N/A
|0
|N/A
|6,228,503
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports(1)
|2,183,122
|-79.0%
|10,646,230
|-63.2%
|92,222,523
|-40.4%
|Aircraft Movements
|Mar. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Jan.-Mar. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Last 12 months
|% change 2020/2019
|Paris-CDG
|22,996
|-42.0%
|95,633
|-14.6%
|481,794
|-0.7%
|Paris-Orly
|9,365
|-48.2%
|41,270
|-18.3%
|209,091
|-8.6%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|32,361
|-43.9%
|136,903
|-15.8%
|690,885
|-3.2%
|Santiago
|9,003
|-34.1%
|39,116
|-9.9%
|152,933
|-0.8%
|Amman
|2,905
|-52.9%
|14,792
|-16.6%
|76,786
|-1.6%
|Antalya
|4,670
|-36.4%
|16,741
|-12.9%
|201,188
|+10.1%
|Ankara
|4,509
|-43.7%
|17,797
|-24.6%
|84,426
|-19.0%
|Izmir
|3,822
|-35.1%
|14,889
|-15.2%
|74,881
|-8.5%
|Bodrum
|391
|-42.8%
|1,469
|-24.9%
|27,703
|+3.8%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|164
|-43.1%
|654
|-17.2%
|7,195
|-8.6%
|Medina
|1,960
|-62.0%
|12,329
|-14.7%
|58,478
|-2.8%
|Tunisia
|261
|-63.0%
|1,154
|-38.3%
|18,235
|+9.6%
|Georgia
|1,360
|-59.8%
|6,000
|-34.7%
|38,948
|-14.0%
|Macedonia
|866
|-41.5%
|3,773
|-6.7%
|21,528
|+8.9%
|Zagreb
|2,310
|-31.2%
|8,437
|-8.6%
|44,271
|+0.5%
| Total TAV Airports
(excluding Istanbul Atatürk)
|20,313
|-44.0%
|83,243
|-18.3%
|576,853
|-2.1%
|Istanbul Atatürk (1)
|0
|N/A
|0
|N/A
|43,493
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports
|20,313
|-72.0%
|83,243
|-59.7%
|620,346
|-40.4%
(1) See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.
| Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
| Mar. 2020
% change 2020/2019
|Share of total traffic
| Jan.-Mar. 2020
% change 2020/2019
|Share of total traffic
|France
|-58.3%
|15.7%
|-21.1%
|15.5%
|Europe
|-64.4%
|36.5%
|-23.8%
|40.1%
| Other International
Of which
|-52.6%
|47.8%
|-18.1%
|44.4%
|Africa
|-50.1%
|14.3%
|-16.7%
|12.7%
|North America
|-55.2%
|10.1%
|-16.0%
|9.6%
|Latin America
|-39.9%
|5.0%
|-13.8%
|4.1%
|Middle-East
|-56.3%
|5.9%
|-16.5%
|5.9%
|Asia-Pacific
|-69.7%
|4.9%
|-34.4%
|5.9%
|French Overseas Territories
|-34.6%
|7.6%
|-7.9%
|6.1%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|-58.5%
|100 %
|-20.9%
|100 %
| Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
|Mar. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Jan.- Mar. 2020
|% change 2020/2019
|Connecting Passengers(1)
|466,101
|-53.7%
|2,352,760
|-19.3%
|Connecting rate
|27.3%
|+3.5 pt
|25.4%
|+0.7 pt
|Seat load factor
|64.4%
|-22.8 pt
|79.0%
|-5.3 pt
(1) Departing passengers
Note: it must be noted that between April 1st and 14th 20201, the estimated decrease in passengers traffic figures and in aircraft movements has been intensified over the Parisians airports, with an estimated downward trend respectively by -98.0% and by -93.8%.
Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2018, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 105 million passengers and 2.3 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 176 million passengers in airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP International. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2018, group revenue stood at €4,478 million and net income at €610 million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr
1 Sources: TARMAC from 1st to 4th April 2020, SARIA from 5th to 14th April 2020
