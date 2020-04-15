TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Following special securityholder meetings today, AGF Investment Inc. (AGFI) announced that the following fund mergers have been approved:

AGF Asian Growth Class into AGF Emerging Markets Class on a taxable basis.



AGF Emerging Markets Balanced Fund into AGF Global Strategic Balanced Fund on a taxable basis.



AGF Global Bond Fund into AGF Total Return Bond Fund on a tax-deferred basis.



AGF Income Focus Fund into AGF Elements Yield Portfolio on a tax-deferred basis



AGF Tactical Income Fund into AGF Strategic Income Fund on a tax-deferred basis.

The mergers will take effect on or about May 15, 2020.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $34 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.



The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



