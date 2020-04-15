Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 18 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 April 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 14 April 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 10,197 13,439,172 8 April 2020 150 1,302.40 195,360 9 April 2020 0 10 April 2020 0 13 April 2020 0 14 April 2020 150 1,331.84 199,776 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 10,497 13,834,308





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 157,900 218,202,612 8 April 2020 2,500 1,309.60 3,274,000 9 April 2020 0 10 April 2020 0 13 April 2020 0 14 April 2020 2,000 1,347.84 2,695,680 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 162,400 224,172,292

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 10,497 A shares and 239,369 B shares corresponding to 1.14 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 April 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

