15 April 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 14 April 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|10,197
|13,439,172
|8 April 2020
|150
|1,302.40
|195,360
|9 April 2020
|0
|10 April 2020
|0
|13 April 2020
|0
|14 April 2020
|150
|1,331.84
|199,776
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|10,497
|13,834,308
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|157,900
|218,202,612
|8 April 2020
|2,500
|1,309.60
|3,274,000
|9 April 2020
|0
|10 April 2020
|0
|13 April 2020
|0
|14 April 2020
|2,000
|1,347.84
|2,695,680
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|162,400
|224,172,292
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 10,497 A shares and 239,369 B shares corresponding to 1.14 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 April 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
