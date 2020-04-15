Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 18 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

15 April 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 8 – 14 April 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]10,197 13,439,172
8 April 20201501,302.40195,360
9 April 2020  0
10 April 2020  0
13 April 2020  0
14 April 20201501,331.84199,776
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)10,497 13,834,308


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]157,900 218,202,612
8 April 20202,5001,309.603,274,000
9 April 2020  0
10 April 2020  0
13 April 2020  0
14 April 20202,0001,347.842,695,680
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)162,400 224,172,292

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 10,497 A shares and 239,369 B shares corresponding to 1.14 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 8 – 14 April 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments