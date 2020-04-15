Nurses on the front lines and teachers keeping students engaged will join military and first responders in benefiting from up to $40 off when combining Verizon unlimited wireless and Fios internet plans



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has a long-standing commitment to those who serve -- nurses, first responders, government agencies, active-duty military and teachers. Now, more than ever, we recognize the sacrifices and importance of those who support our communities. That’s why Verizon is committed to supporting them through unique offers, discounts, recognition and donations.

Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Verizon has committed $45 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits directed at serving students, healthcare workers, first responders, and small businesses.

Best pricing to those who serve

Starting April 23, Verizon is expanding our best wireless unlimited pricing to nurses, who are doing such critical work keeping our friends, family and neighbors cared for, and teachers, who are keeping our students engaged and learning. They join active-duty military, veterans and people who work as first responders who already benefit from this ongoing pricing for their personal accounts and for their families.

"Verizon has a long-standing commitment to supporting people who work as first responders, the military and their families and we are proud to expand our efforts to include nurses and teachers at a time when they’re doing so much to help us through this national crisis," said Ronan Dunne, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "This is just another way for us to thank these heroes for everything they do, not just now during this challenging time, but every day.”

The new discounts will be available to eligible new and existing Verizon customers on Mix & Match wireless unlimited plans starting April 23 and on Mix & Match Fios internet plans starting May 7. For those who serve, wireless unlimited plans will be as low as $30/mo per line for four lines with Start Unlimited and enrollment in Auto Pay, and Fios 200Mbps internet as low as $34.99/mo with enrollment in Auto Pay. Customers who choose the Fios Gigabit internet plan can save up to $30/month in service and equipment charges. These discounts can be combined with the Mobile + Home Rewards benefits for joint Fios home internet and wireless subscribers.

Wireless Customers can visit https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/giving-more/ to learn more and sign up on April 23, and Fios internet customers can visit https://www.verizon.com/info/giving-more/ to sign up starting May 7.

Verizon and EMS FDNY Help Fund Partner to serve EMS Help Fund members and support NYC restaurants

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Help Fund and Verizon began a joint effort to provide more than 700 EMS FDNY Help Fund members/emergency medical technicians and paramedics with daily meals prepared by NYC restaurants on Sunday. As a result of this partnership, over the next four weeks, nearly 22,000 meals will be provided to EMS Help Fund members in all five boroughs.

“Our EMT’s, Paramedics and Fire Inspectors have all spent weeks on the front lines battling COVID-19 and treating patients with our medical expertise and compassion, even while many of our members have contracted the virus themselves,” said Oren Barzilay, President of FDNY EMS Local 2507. “We want to acknowledge Verizon, whose generosity through the EMS Help Fund, is providing for local restaurants from across the city to provide meals for our on-duty members, so they can continue to focus their attention on the citywide medical crisis.”

Carl Gandolfo, Board Member of the EMS FDNY Help Fund, added, “Every day, EMS workers put their lives on the line to help others and no other first responders are more on the frontline of COVID-19 then they are. Despite this, EMS is often overlooked which is why we are especially thrilled to be able to provide daily meals to our members and are grateful to Verizon and all of the local restaurants participating that are enabling us to do this.”

This is part of Verizon’s “Food for the Frontline Workers” program announced last week, which serves more than 1,800 meals daily to six NYC hospitals.

“Verizon is humbled to be able to support the EMS FDNY Help Fund’s efforts to bring meals to the men and women who are risking their lives every day on the frontline,” said Tami Erwin, CEO Verizon Business. “Expanding our ‘Food for the Frontline Workers’ programs to include the EMS FDNY Help Fund members is just one way we’re able to support, thank and recognize this extraordinary group of individuals for everything they’re doing.”

Verizon’s ongoing commitment to those who serve

Verizon has long recognized the impact of those who serve in our community through unique offers, discounts, recognition and donations. And, over the past weeks, Verizon has centered COVID-19 relief efforts on healthcare workers, small businesses, teachers, students, military and those who serve as first responders. Some of those efforts include:

$45 million to date in contributions and donations to nonprofits directed at serving students, healthcare first responders, and small businesses.

Joining forces with the New York Times to offer 14 million high school students within the U.S. free digital access to NYTimes.com.

to offer 14 million high school students within the U.S. free digital access to NYTimes.com. Supporting the students and teachers in the Verizon Innovative Learning program, the company’s education initiative targeting Title 1 middle schools, by tripling their data allowances and through free access to educational apps .

program, the company’s education initiative targeting Title 1 middle schools, by tripling their data allowances and through . A weekly streaming series called #PayItForwardLive , which connects big names in entertainment to small businesses, offering entertainment to those at home and financial support to small businesses through grants via LISC.org, up to $5 million.

, which connects big names in entertainment to small businesses, offering entertainment to those at home and financial support to small businesses through grants via LISC.org, up to $5 million. Our Food for Frontline Healthcare Workers initiative, a local program that brings together multiple New York City restaurants with six area hospitals in an effort to help both the restaurants’ workers and hospital staff on the frontline providing care to patients. Meals are being provided seven days a week throughout the month of April, at no cost to the hospitals or their employees.

Partnering with first responders, federal agencies, state and local governments, and public health agencies to support COVID-19 response efforts by deploying mobile network assets to support emergency response facilities, supplying emergency wireless communications devices, supporting communications and collaboration services, and providing mobile broadband services.

Verizon Wireless Customers can go to https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/giving-more/ to learn more about the eligible Wireless discounts and sign up on April 23. Fios customers can visit https://www.verizon.com/info/giving-more/ to learn more and sign up starting May 7.

About EMS FDNY Help Fund

EMS FDNY Help Fund mission is to ensure the security of our Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics and their families in the event of death, injury, illness or hardship through the implementation of a variety of fundraising initiatives. Until very recently, there were no funds designated expressly for the Emergency Medical Technicians & Paramedics of the FDNY. These dedicated professionals can now have peace of mind, in the knowledge that their families will be taken care of should the unthinkable occur.

