Gonesse, 15 April 2020

MANUTAN GROUP

H1 2019/2020 turnover

Growth in the Group's turnover was +3.1% by the end of February 2020 (first five months of the financial year) and +1% over the whole of the first half-year. Performance was affected by the Covid-19 crisis starting in March 2020 (down by 9.3% on March 2019)

All the Group's companies are continuing business and adapting their activities in an effort to deliver the best possible response to their customers' needs during the current crisis

(€ thousands) Turnover at the end of March 2020 Turnover at the end of March 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Turnover like-for-like 363,808 372,360 172,522 179,748 191,286 192,612 Contribution of acquired companies* 12,433 0 6,696 0 5,737 0 Total turnover 376,241 372,360 179,218 179,748 197,023 192,612

*Acquisition of Kruizinga finalised in June 2019

During Q2 2019/2020, the Manutan Group's business was down -0.3% (-5.7% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) compared to the same period of the previous year. However, this trend is contrasting:

Turnover growth during the first two months of Q2 2019/2020 was +4.4% in gross variation (and +0.1% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).



The repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic significantly slowed down business during March 2020 with a -9.3% decrease in gross variation compared to the same month during the previous financial year (and -16.3% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

Throughout the first six months of the 2019/2020 financial year, the Manutan Group still achieved a +1.0% increase in business (-2.8% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis) compared to the first six months of the 2018/2019 financial year, but growth was considerably affected by the strong downturn experienced in March (gross variation of +3.1% as of late February and +0.1% at constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis).

In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:

€ thousands H1 2020 H1 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Businesses 301,037 294,894 152,078 150,229 148,959 144,665 South 141,193 141,605 69,506 71,546 71,687 70,059 Centre 74,306 63,590 38,693 32,713 35,613 30,877 West 53,917 56,320 27,065 29,611 26,852 26,709 North 18,098 21,355 9,104 10,488 8,995 10,867 East 13,522 12,024 7,710 5,871 5,812 6,153 Local Authorities 75,204 77,466 27,140 29,519 48,064 47,947 South 75,204 77,466 27,140 29,519 48,064 47,947 TOTAL 376,241 372,360 179,218 179,748 197,023 192,612





At constant exchange rates and days, and on a like-for-like basis 1st

quarter 2nd

quarter 3rd

quarter 4th

quarter Financial year Businesses -0.6% -5.0% -2.9% South 3.6% -4.1% -0.4% Centre -2.7% -3.7% -3.2% West -3.7% -12.9% -8.5% North -14.3% -11.8% -13.1% East -1.1% 30.0% 14.2% Local Authorities 2.8% -9.5% -2.6% South 2.8% -9.5% -2.6% TOTAL 0.2% -5.7% -2.8%

Growth is down in all the Group's operational areas due to the impact of the fall in business resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, except for the East area which has been sustained by the strong growth levels registered in Poland. The Local Authorities Division has been especially hit hard by the crisis, since all schools, colleges and other educational facilities have been closed in France.

The Group's top priorities are still the health and safety of its employees and partners, while continuing business and adapting to its customers' new needs. All the warehouses are operational, and the protective measures and instructions recommended by the health authorities have been implemented in all our subsidiaries. The Group has also changed its work methods in accordance with applicable lockdown measures across Europe (especially homeworking) and adjusted its range of products and services to best fulfil its customers' needs during the current crisis.

The Group would like to thank all its employees for the commitment that they have shown in performing their duties.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the current global crisis, it is hard to estimate how the Group's results for the 2019/2020 financial year will be affected, but Manutan is going the extra mile to minimise the repercussions while continuing to prepare for the future and draw strength from its ever solid key attributes.

