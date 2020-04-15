PARIS, FRANCE, April 15, 2020 – Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has released today its 2019 Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) report, now known as the declaration of extra-financial performance (DPEF). Fully audited by an independent third-party organization, KPMG, this report showcases the company’s circular economy commitment, demonstrating how Tarkett has not only reduced its environmental footprint but also contributed positively to global societal challenges. Download the 2019 CSR Report.

“In 2019, we launched our new strategic plan ‘Change to Win’, positioning circular economy at the heart of our strategy” explained Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett. “At Tarkett, we are convinced we have a role to play in changing the game in our industry with circular economy – a virtuous model to address resource scarcity and the climate emergency. I am particularly proud of the breakthrough we achieved last year by fully closing the loop on the life cycle of commercial carpet tiles in Europe with our partner Aquafil.

Circular economy is a key challenge for us and the entire building industry, notably in the development of eco-designed products and circular services. I am convinced that getting all stakeholders involved will contribute to accelerating the transition to a circular economy. The current crisis is a painful wake-up call on the need for a more inclusive economy, more respectful of natural resources, climate and bio-diversity.”



2019 CSR key figures illustrate our progress, compared to 2020, 2025 or 2030 objectives (see PDF file).

2019 Case study in Circular Economy:

Innovative partnership to close the loop on the life cycle of commercial carpet tiles in Europe

In November 2019, Tarkett made a major breakthrough in circular economy by fully closing the loop on the life cycle of commercial carpet tiles in Europe through a pioneering partnership with the company Aquafil. This is the result of several years of intense collaboration between the two companies. Tarkett has made significant investments in its production site and carpet tile recycling center in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.

The new recycling center can generate two material streams (yarn and carpet tile backing), which can then be recycled and transformed into high quality secondary raw materials for the production of new carpet tiles. Tarkett has developed an innovative technology to separate the two main components of carpet tiles - the carpet backing and the yarn - while maintaining more than 95% yarn purity. This level of purity is vital to ensure that the polyamide 6 (PA6) yarn can be recycled by Aquafil and later transformed into regenerated ECONYL® nylon yarn. The carpet tile consisting of an EcoBase® backing and PA6 nylon yarn is now 100% recyclable. Furthermore, recycling carpet tiles made of EcoBase® backing and ECONYL® yarn reduces CO2 emissions by 84% compared to incineration1. Furthermore, Tarkett has become the only carpet-maker in Europe showcasing verified evidence of closing the loop on carpet tile production, as documented by the Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for EcoBase-backed tiles.







1 Based on end-of-life stage only at Tarkett’s Carpet Recycling Center, for the same product, externally verified by Bureau Veritas

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of around €3 billion in 2019. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,500 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83





Attachment