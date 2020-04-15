HOUSTON, TX, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When ALM Media, a creator of high-impact industry publications, sought to transform their revenue mix to strategic digital solutions, they called upon Carol Eversen to lead the marketing charge. The result was growth in strategic, high-value digital services, reduced costs, and increased client satisfaction.

With a wealth of such successes under her belt, accomplished marketing leader Carol Eversen has joined Chief Outsiders where, as one of the firm’s newest fractional Chief Marketing Officers, she will now help deliver insights and strategies to clients of the “Executives-as-a-Service” company.

Frequently engaged to deliver enhanced growth and profitability, Eversen is adept at creating, activating, and monetizing new products and services. As an example, as VP of Marketing at LexisNexis, Eversen led a team of marketers that increased awareness of the company’s Lawyers.com brand by 30 percent in one year, while driving a traffic increase of 22 percent using nothing but digital awareness programs to drive results. In another success story, while serving as a P&L executive at AT&T, Eversen led the global giant’s TeleConference business from $125M to $250M over a four year span by identifying buyers and building new solutions to meet their needs, while maintaining strong margins.

“Carol blends the combination of functional and leadership skills formed in blue chip companies with an action-oriented pragmatic mindset developed in start-up and mid-market experiences,” said Slade Kobran, managing partner, Chief Outsiders. “A business strategist, martech expert and storyteller with a deep belief in delivering outstanding customer experiences, Carol leads teams to build client-driven solutions, expertly leveraging and optimizing digital channels to deliver growth.”

Eversen graduated magna cum laude, B.S.B.A., Marketing from West Virginia University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

