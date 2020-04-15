Aurora, Ill., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of their new Instagram TV (IGTV) channel. The new video series will give BERNINA enthusiasts content to help them get the most out of their BERNINA sewing and embroidery machines. The new series will be featured on BERNINA of America’s Instagram page.

BERNINA’s IGTV channel will provide viewers with simple tips and tricks from an experienced BERNINA Educator. Whether you are a new or seasoned sewist, the BERNINA Educator will share helpful advice that will enable more productivity and lead to better results. Twice a week, viewers will be able to watch new videos that cover a wide range of topics including needles, marking tools, stitch plates and presser feet. At the end of each video, viewers are encouraged to comment with questions and share any future video topics they want to see. The series kicks off with a video on the BERNINA Foot Control and how to get the most functionality out of it.

“We are thrilled to share our new IGTV series with our Instagram followers,” said Connie Fanders, Director of Education at BERNINA of America. “The videos are intended to teach viewers about essential BERNINA tools and accessories for sewing and embroidery machines. Ultimately, we hope this content, along with the newly launched BERNINA Made to Create Studio, will inspire our community to stay creative during this challenging time.”

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

