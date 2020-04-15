Net Asset Value Update

The Board and Foresight Group LLP, the manager of the Company, (Manager) have been continually monitoring the ongoing disruption being caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and, in particular, the ongoing impact on portfolio companies.

In light of the above, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV per share as at 15 April 2020 was 56.1p (a reduction of 13.7% from the unaudited NAV per share of 65.0p as at 31 December 2019). The updated NAV per Share as at 15 April 2020 reflects valuation reductions generally across the investments in the portfolio as a result of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic affecting all businesses including those in which the Company invests. For the purposes of calculating the unaudited net asset value per share, the venture capital investments (which are all unquoted) are carried at fair value as at 15 April 2020, as determined by the Board on the advice of the Manager.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181