LEHI, Utah, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz, a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its new line of custom-designed protection accessories for the second-generation iPhone SE, Apple’s latest smartphone which launched today. BodyGuardz products are known for their sleek, lightweight design while providing unparalleled protection.
“At BodyGuardz, our number one priority is ensuring that your devices are always protected,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “Since this new device is the same size as the iPhone 8, we are excited to hit the ground running with some of our most popular products from the iPhone 8, as well as some new products for the new iPhone SE.”
BodyGuardz’s products available for the new iPhone SE include:
To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for the new iPhone SE, visit www.BodyGuardz.com.
About BodyGuardz
BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable protection for a life worth living that keeps up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting www.bodyguardz.com.
Media Contact:
Codeword for BodyGuardz
bgz@codewordagency.com
BodyGuardz
Lehi, Utah, UNITED STATES
bodyguardz-logo-horiz.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: