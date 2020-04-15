TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2020 first quarter operating and financial results on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto time). The quarterly results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Friday, May 1, 2020. The Company will also host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) in a virtual only format.



2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (Toronto Time), call-in numbers are as follows:

North American participants: toll-free number +1 (800) 895-8003

International participants call: +1 (212) 231-2909

The conference call is being audio webcast by Intrado and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold’s website at: www.centerragold.com

Presentation slides of the first quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Friday, May 8, 2020. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21958980. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com .

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Centerra’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). This year, out of an abundance of caution, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual only format, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

The Virtual Annual Meeting will be available online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/141973431

The link to the virtual meeting will also be accessible at www.centerragold.com and will be archived for later use.

Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the Management Information Circular. The Annual Meeting materials were mailed to shareholders of record and are available on the Company’s website at: http://www.centerragold.com/2020-meeting-materials and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .



About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating gold mine, the 100% owned Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Centerra Gold Inc.

416-204-1953

john.pearson@centerragold.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c0a435af-5aab-4715-ab0d-5e9dd6587235