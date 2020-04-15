LINCOLN, Neb., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of its dedicated Associates, NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer intelligence in healthcare, is donating 10,000 face shields to support American healthcare workers who are fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with Lincoln-based company Higher Order Innovation, which manufactures educational robotics, NRC Health will deliver the face shields to hospitals and senior living facilities across the country over the next two weeks. In addition to the donation of face shields, NRC Health is also making a $10,000 contribution to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation.

“We are honored to be able to support caregivers across the nation who are risking their lives to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Karas, NRC Health Chief Financial Officer. “Our partners represent some of the finest people in the healthcare industry, and we are humbled to join forces with Higher Order Innovation to be able to assist, even in this small way, the people who are working tirelessly to ensure our safety.”



Higher Order Innovation altered its manufacturing operations to produce nearly 10,000 face shields in just 10 days, while NRC Health donated production and distribution costs.



"We cannot thank healthcare workers enough for the risks they are taking and the sacrifices they are making for our communities during this unprecedented outbreak,” said Dr. Tom Frederick, Higher Order Innovation founder and CEO. “As a token of our appreciation, we are proud to manufacture face shields for the protection of healthcare workers as they continue to dedicate themselves on the front lines of this global pandemic.”



Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, NRC Health has prioritized efforts to support healthcare workers and the Lincoln community, including cheering on local staff and caregivers during shift changes and mobilizing efforts to support local elementary schools with reusable bag donations for students.



To learn more about the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, visit here .



