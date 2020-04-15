DUBLIN, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westside Produce is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“As a family business, ensuring that our customers have confidence in the safety of our food is incredibly important to us. As we continue to grow our company, iTrade’s traceability offer will also help us appeal to and comply with new buyer requirements quickly and easily. We are excited to join the world’s safest food supply chain and use traceability as a strategic differentiator,” comments S. Garrett Patricio, COO at Westside Produce.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have Westside Produce join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

In the late 1940’s, Jess Telles, Jr. and his brother Frank began farming in California and Arizona. The brothers formed Telles Ranch Incorporated (TRI) in 1953 and within a decade they were farming over fifty-thousand acres of cotton, melons, tomatoes, lettuce, barley and wheat. By the late 1960's, TRI had risen to prominence as one of the world’s largest growers and shippers of cantaloupes and honeydews. In the early 1990’s, TRI Produce transitioned from shed packing to field packing and formed Westside Produce. The new entity operated as an independent handler of the finest quality cantaloupe and honeydew melons in the Central San Joaquin Valley of California. By the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, Westside Produce represented a diversified grower community and established itself as an industry leader in both service and quality. Over time, the food safety program was overhauled, enhanced traceability systems were integrated into receiving, inventorying and shipping, new harvesting equipment was deployed, and a 5-acre, 1.2MW solar project was built to achieve energy independence. Youthful exuberance, innovative technology, and transparency have contributed to the success of Westside Produce. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate, improve our product offerings and harvesting techniques, and remain transparent to our growers, suppliers and consumers.

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.



